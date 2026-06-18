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Home / Markets / IPO / India's largest-ever IPOs ahead of NSE and Reliance Jio offerings

India's largest-ever IPOs ahead of NSE and Reliance Jio offerings

NSE's IPO is likely to be worth $3.3 billion, based on its ​share price in private markets, and comes after years of regulatory delays

IPO

Ambani's AI-to-telecoms arm Reliance Jio Platforms is also gearing up for a stock offering that will likely be India's biggest ever (Photo: AdobeStock)

Reuters Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 12:15 PM IST

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The National Stock Exchange of India has filed draft papers for a long-delayed listing that will be one of two mega initial public offerings in the country this year, alongside billionaire ​Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio.

NSE's IPO is likely to be worth $3.3 billion, based on its ​share price in private markets, and comes after years of regulatory delays. Existing investors will sell 6 per cent ‌of the company's equity as part of the issue, which will be a pure offer-for-sale with no fresh equity being raised.

Ambani's AI-to-telecoms arm Reliance Jio Platforms is also gearing up for a stock offering that will likely be India's biggest ever.

 

Sources told Reuters in January that the IPO could be worth as much as $4 billion, though final numbers will only be decided later. In November, investment bank Jefferies estimated that Reliance Jio's valuation stood at $180 billion.

Here are the five largest Indian IPOs of all time before NSE and Jio Platforms:

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HYUNDAI MOTOR INDIA

Hyundai, the world's third-largest automaker and India's fourth-biggest passenger vehicle maker, raised ₹27,870 crore ($2.95 billion) in October 2024 in India's largest-ever IPO.

The manufacturer's South Korean parent sold a 17.5 per cent stake in a pure offer-for-sale, where existing shareholders ‌sell shares and no new capital is raised. Jio Platforms is expected to use a similar approach, with the company's major investors expected to dilute their stakes.

LIFE INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA

The government pocketed roughly ₹20,500 crore from selling a 3.5 per cent stake in India's largest insurer and biggest domestic financial investor, a far cry from its initial target of up to $12 billion.

The shares slid nearly 8 per cent on their debut.

PAYTM

Paytm, India's fintech firm, raised ₹18,300 crore in November 2021 in a mix of a fresh share issue and an offer for sale. Ant Group reduced its stake ​to 23 per cent from 28 per cent and SoftBank's Vision Fund pared its holding to 16 per cent.

Paytm lost more than 27 per cent on its debut, ‌the biggest listing-day drop in Indian IPO history at the time.

TATA CAPITAL

The Tata Group's financial services arm raised ₹15,500 crore in October 2025, with Tata Sons and IFC among those selling in the offer ​for sale component ‌alongside a fresh issue. The IPO was the largest-ever by a non-banking financial company in India.

The shares listed at a slight ‌premium of 1.23 per cent. 

LG ELECTRONICS INDIA

South Korean parent LG Electronics offloaded a 15 per cent stake in its Indian unit, a maker of refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners and televisions, in a pure offer for sale issue, netting ₹11,600 crore ​in October 2025.

The ​IPO was oversubscribed 54 times - the most heavily subscribed major Indian IPO since Reliance Power's listing in 2008 - attracting bids worth about ₹4.4 trillion.

LG's shares surged 50 per cent on their first day of trading, ‌valuing the unit higher ​than its Seoul-based parent. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 12:14 PM IST

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