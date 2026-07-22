Indo-MIM IPO opens on July 23; GMP at 39%; should you park your money?

Indo-MIM IPO: Indo-MIM, the precision engineering components manufacturer, is set to launch its initial public offering ( Indo-MIM, the precision engineering components manufacturer, is set to launch its initial public offering ( IPO ) on Thursday, July 23, 2026. Through its maiden share sale, the company seeks to raise ₹3,811.21 crore, which comprises both a fresh issue and an offer for sale of equity shares.

As investors await the opening of the subscription window, here are the key details of the Indo-MIM IPO:

Indo-MIM IPO structure

The public issue of Indo-MIM is a combination of a fresh issue of 10.3 million shares aggregating to ₹499.10 crore and an offer for sale of 68.3 million shares aggregating to ₹3,311.21 crore.

The Indo-MIM IPO will be offered at a price band of ₹461-485 per share, with a lot size of 30 shares. Thus, investors can bid for a minimum of 30 shares and in multiples thereof.

A retail investor would need a minimum of ₹14,550 to bid for one lot, or 30 shares, while ₹1,89,150 is required to bid for a maximum of 13 lots, or 390 shares, of the Indo-MIM IPO.

Indo-MIM IPO grey market premium (GMP)

ALSO READ: Cube Highways Trust InvIT IPO invites bids; should you consider applying? Early grey market trends have indicated favourable sentiment towards the public offering. Sources tracking grey market activity indicated that the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹677 per share, reflecting a premium of ₹192 per share, or 39.59 per cent, over the upper end of the IPO price band.

Indo-MIM IPO timelines

The three-day subscription window for the Indo-MIM IPO is likely to close on Monday, July 27, 2026. Following that, the basis of allotment of Indo-MIM IPO shares is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, and shares will be credited to successful allottees’ demat accounts on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

Shares of Indo-MIM are set to make their D-Street debut tentatively on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Indo-MIM IPO registrar and lead managers

MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime India) serves as the registrar for the Indo-MIM IPO, while HDFC Bank, Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, and SBI Capital Markets are the sole book-running lead managers for the issue.

Indo-MIM IPO objectives

As the issue comprises an entire offer for sale of equity shares, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

"The Trust will not receive any proceeds of the Offer ("Offer Proceeds"). The Selling Unitholders will be entitled to the entirety of the proceeds of the Offer after deducting their respective portion of the Offer-related expenses and the relevant taxes thereof," said the company in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The company, however, said that it will use the proceeds from the fresh issue for repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of all or certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company, and for general corporate purposes.

Should you subscribe to the Indo-MIM IPO?

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers – Apply

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers has recommended investors "Apply" to the IPO from a medium- to long-term perspective.

"Indo-MIM Limited, the global leader in Metal Injection Moulding (MIM), is valued at ~45.0x P/E on FY26 earnings (at the upper price band). Considering its global market leadership, diversified end-user exposure, integrated manufacturing capabilities, and strong export franchise, the valuation appears reasonable," the brokerage said.

Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities – Subscribe

Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities has also recommended investors "Apply" to the issue with a medium- to long-term investment horizon.

At the upper price band, the brokerage said Indo-MIM is valued at 45.0x FY26E P/E, based on a diluted EPS of ₹10.87 as of March 31, 2026.

"While the valuation commands a premium, it appears justified considering the company's global leadership in Metal Injection Moulding (MIM), a niche industry with high technological capabilities, significant entry barriers, and limited global competition. The global MIM market, estimated at USD 3.2 billion in 2026, is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2035, implying a 4.4 per cent CAGR and providing a healthy long-term growth runway," the brokerage said.

The brokerage added that the company has no direct listed peers in India, while its closest global comparable, Jiangsu Gian Technology Co., trades at a meaningfully higher valuation.

It also said Indo-MIM is well positioned to benefit from the China+1 manufacturing shift, supported by India's policy framework, PLI incentives and expanding manufacturing ecosystem.

According to the brokerage, India's manufacturing value-added is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2 per cent during CY25-CY31F, compared with China's projected 4.3 per cent CAGR,

About Indo-MIM

Indo-MIM Limited is a precision engineering company specialising in the manufacture of complex metal components using Metal Injection Moulding (MIM) technology. The company offers end-to-end manufacturing solutions, including product design support, mould design, tooling, Metal Injection Moulding, precision machining, finishing, surface treatment and final assembly.