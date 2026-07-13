Investors warm up to Millworks Tech IPO as GMP jumps 119% ahead of launch

The early grey market trends indicate strong investor interest in the initial public offering (IPO) of precision engineering company Millworks Technologies, which opens for public subscription on July 14, 2026. Through its maiden share sale, the company aims to raise ₹160.34 crore from the markets.

Meanwhile, sources tracking unofficial market activity said unlisted shares of Millworks Technologies were commanding a significant premium in the grey market. The company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹726 per share, translating into a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹395 apiece, or 119.34 per cent over the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹331 per share.

As investors await the opening of the public offering, here are the key details of the Millworks Technologies IPO:

Millworks Technologies IPO structure

Millworks Technologies IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 4.8 million equity shares aggregating ₹160.34 crore. The issue does not include any offer for sale (OFS) component.

The public issue has been priced in the range of ₹315 to ₹331 per share, with a lot size of 400 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 800 shares and in multiples of 400 shares thereafter.

A retail investor will need a minimum investment of ₹2,64,800 to subscribe to two lots, or 800 shares, of the Millworks Technologies IPO at the upper end of the price band.

Millworks Technologies IPO timeline

The public issue will remain open for subscription until Thursday, July 16, 2026. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Friday, July 17, 2026.

Shares allotted to successful investors are likely to be credited to their demat accounts by Monday, July 20, 2026.

The shares of Millworks Technologies are scheduled to make their debut on Dalal Street on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, with a listing on the BSE SME platform.

Millworks Technologies IPO objective

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP) filed by Millworks Technologies, the company plans to utilise the proceeds from the IPO towards funding capital expenditure for the purchase of plant and machinery and meeting its working capital requirements.

The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Millworks Technologies IPO registrar, lead manager

Purva Sharegistry (India) is the registrar for the Millworks Technologies IPO, while GYR Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager for the issue.

About Millworks Technologies

Millworks Technologies is a precision engineering company engaged in the manufacturing of machined components, sheet metal parts, and integrated assemblies used in mission-critical applications across the railways, aerospace, defence, and semiconductor sectors. The company operates under Build-to-Print (BTP) and Build-to-Spec (BTS) engagement models, offering both full-scope manufacturing and job-work arrangements. Under the BTP model, manufacturing is carried out in line with customer-provided drawings and technical specifications. Under the BTS model, customers provide functional and performance requirements, while the company undertakes manufacturing to meet those specifications.