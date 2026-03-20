IPO Calendar: Primary market heats up; Powerica, Sai Parenteral's to open

IPO Calendar: Primary market activity is set to pick up pace in the coming week, with three Primary market activity is set to pick up pace in the coming week, with three mainboard public issues including Sai Parenteral’s (₹409 crore), Powerica (₹1,100 crore), and Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) (₹440 crore), opening for subscription on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, collectively raising ₹1,949 crore. Investor focus is also likely to remain on listing activity, with GSP Crop Science set to debut on the bourses on Tuesday, March 24, while Central Mine Planning & Design Institute’s IPO will close for bidding on the same day.

In the SME segment, activity is expected to remain robust, with three new issues, Tipco Engineering India, Highness Microelectronics, and Vivid Eletromech, opening for subscription. On the listing front, Novus Loyalty is slated to debut on the BSE SME platform.

Here are the key details of Upcoming IPO next week:

Powerica IPO

Powerica , a power solutions company, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on March 24. The issue will close for bidding on March 27, 2026. The ₹1,100 crore issue is a combination of a fresh issue of 17.7 million shares and an offer for sale of 10.1 million shares. Under the OFS, Naresh Oberoi Family Trust, and Kabir and Kimaya Family Private Trust are the promoter selling shareholders.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Monday, March 30. The company is expected to make its debut on the bourses tentatively on Thursday, April 2. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹375 to ₹395, with a lot size of 37 shares.

MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue. ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) IPO

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar , an exporter of basmati rice, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on March 24. The issue will close for bidding on March 27. The maiden public issue is an entirely fresh issue of 20.8 million shares.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on March 30. The company is expected to make its debut on the bourses tentatively on April 2. The company has set the price band of the issue in the range of ₹201 to ₹212.

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. Emkay Global Financial Services and Keynote Financial Services are the book-running lead managers.

Sai Parenteral's IPO

The public offering of Sai Parenteral 's will open for subscription on March 24 and close on March 27. Valued at around ₹409 crore, the offering comprises a fresh issue of 7.3 million equity shares and an offer for sale of 3.2 million equity shares.

The public issue will be available at a price band of ₹372–₹392 per share, with a lot size of 38 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 38 shares and in multiples thereof, with a minimum investment of ₹14,896.

The basis of allotment for Sai Parenteral's IPO shares is expected to be finalised on March 30. Shares of Innovision are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on April 2.

SME IPOs next week

From the SME segment, the public issue of Tipco Engineering India is set to open on March 23, followed by Highness Microelectronics on March 24, and Vivid Eletromech on March 25.

Meanwhile, shares of Novus Loyalty are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on March 25.