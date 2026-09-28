IPO pipeline hits ₹3.86 trn, far above ₹1.10 trn raised in 2026: AIBI

India's primary market is witnessing an unprecedented boom, with the mainboard IPO pipeline hitting a staggering ₹3.86 trillion-- nearly 3.5 times the ₹1.10 trillion raised through 84 issues in 2026 so far-- indicating companies' growing appetite to tap public markets, according to the industry body Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI).

The pipeline includes around 130 companies that have received approval from market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), while another 75 companies have filed their Draft Red Herring Prospectuses (DRHPs) and are awaiting regulatory approval, AIBI said in its mid-term white paper.

Of the total pipeline, companies that have received Sebi approval account for around ₹2.43 trillion, while those awaiting approval represent another ₹1.44 trillion, AIBI Chairman Mahavir Lunawat said.

The report, titled India Capital Markets: Navigating Geopolitics, Capital & Growth, said theprimary market is moving beyond an episodic IPO cycle towards a deeper and more sustained capital formation ecosystem.

Mainboard IPOs have cumulatively raised ₹8.36 trillion between 2016 and 2026 year-to-date, with annual fundraising rising from ₹26,494 crore in 2016 to ₹1.76 trillion in 2025.

In 2026 so far, 84 mainboard IPOs have raised ₹1.10 trillion, while the number of issues has increased sharply from 26 in 2016 to 103 in 2025.

"India's primary market has moved well beyond an episodic fundraising cycle. We have already seen ₹1.10 trillion mobilised through 84 mainboard IPOs in 2026 YTD," Lunawat said.

He said the size of the current pipeline and wider participation from qualified institutional buyers, high-net-worth individuals and retail investors showed that the primary market was becoming a broader channel for capital formation.

The SME IPO segment has also expanded significantly, with 267 issues in 2025 and 156 issues in 2026 year-to-date (YTD), the report said.

Cumulative SME fundraising stood at ₹39,849 crore during 2016-2026 YTD, while the average SME issue size increased from ₹8 crore in 2016 to ₹45 crore in 2026 YTD.

The intermediary ecosystem has expanded alongside the growth in market activity. The number of registered merchant bankers rose from 188 in September 2016 to 250 in September 2026, an increase of around 33 per cent.

Investor participation has remained broad-based, with average subscription levels in 2026 YTD at around 49 times for QIBs, 86 times for HNI investors and 26 times for retail investors, although subscription levels varied across individual issues, AIBI said.

According to Lunawat, the next phase of India's capital markets would depend not only on the number of companies accessing public markets but also on issuer quality, institutional participation, disclosure standards and efficient allocation of capital.

The report said the expansion of the IPO pipeline, growth in SME participation and strengthening of the intermediary ecosystem point to the primary market increasingly becoming a structural pillar of India's capital formation.