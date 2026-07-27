Juniper Green fixes ₹214-225 price band for ₹1,800 cr IPO opening July 30
The renewable energy company plans to use the IPO proceeds to repay borrowings, fund subsidiaries and support general corporate purposes
Nandini Keshari
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Independent power producer Juniper Green Energy will launch its ₹1,800 crore initial public offering (IPO) on July 30, 2026. The issue will close on August 3, 2026. The price band of the offer has been fixed at ₹214 to ₹225 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 66 equity shares and in multiples of 66 equity shares thereafter, the company said on Monday, adding that a discount of ₹21 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the employee reservation portion. The anchor investor bidding will take place on July 29. The company will use ₹683.24 crore to repay or prepay some of its borrowings. It will also invest ₹728.69 crore in its subsidiaries — Juniper Green Gamma One, Juniper Green Kite and Juniper Green Power Five — for the repayment or prepayment of their outstanding borrowings. The balance amount will be used for general corporate purposes. Its book-running lead managers include ICICI Securities Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, JM Financial Limited and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited. A part of Singapore-based investment group AT Capital Group, Juniper Green Energy is focused on the development, construction and operation of utility-scale solar, wind and hybrid renewable energy projects. As of June 2026, its operational renewable energy capacity stood at 2,409 megawatt-peak (MWp), while battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity stood at 503 megawatt-hours (MWh). Of the total portfolio, 83 per cent comprises wind-solar hybrid or firm and dispatchable renewable energy projects, Chairperson Arvind Tiku said at the press conference. Including projects under construction, its total portfolio stands at 10,247 MWp, with a BESS portfolio of 4,564 MWh. The company also said it has secured grid connectivity for all under-construction projects, with a surplus of 1,688 MW. Additionally, it has a land bank of 12,000 acres and over 300 wind turbine generator (WTG) locations for under-construction projects. Most of its operational projects were commissioned ahead of schedule, with the weighted average lead time being 147 days, Tiku added. The company's total income stood at ₹805 crore in 2015-16, marking a 41 per cent year-on-year growth.
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Topics : IPOs initial public offerings renewable energy
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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 5:31 PM IST