Kent RO delays IPO amid market volatility from West Asia conflict

Kent RO Systems has shelved plans to go public, its chairman told Reuters, as the Indian water-purifier ​maker becomes the latest company to delay its stock ​market debut with the West Asia conflict unsettling global markets and ‌weakening sentiment.

The Iran conflict has fuelled concerns over prolonged hostilities and heightened market volatility, slowing listings from Hong Kong to London.

In India, Walmart-backed PhonePe has also paused its IPO plans, while Reuters reported earlier this month that billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Platforms had shifted its proposed IPO into a fundraising exercise without offering foreign investors a share sale.

Kent received regulatory clearance last June for a public listing comprising an offer for sale by existing shareholders, including Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Gupta.

"We ‌are not in a hurry," Gupta said in an interview on Monday, adding that volatile markets, worsened by the Iran war, make this an unsuitable time to list.

He ruled out an IPO for at least a year, but said the company could revisit plans once conditions stabilise.

Gupta said Kent faces no immediate pressure to go public as it does not have foreign ​shareholders.

The West Asia conflict is also pushing up transportation, metals, and plastics costs, weighing on ‌Kent's operations. The company imports about 15 per cent of its raw materials.

The company has raised prices by about 2 per cent since the conflict began, Gupta ​said, ‌adding that it would reassess further increases depending on input costs.

Kent's revenue rose to ‌roughly ₹1,400 crore ($146.77 million) in fiscal 2026 from about ₹1,260 crore a year earlier. Gupta expects growth of around 15 per cent in fiscal ‌2027, ​buoyed by still-low ​adoption of water purifiers in India, where researchers estimate 70 per cent of groundwater is contaminated.

Profits, however, could come under pressure from rising global ‌input costs, Gupta ​said.