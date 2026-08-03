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Home / Markets / IPO / KKR-backed logistics firm LEAP India to launch $260 million IPO on Aug 7

KKR-backed logistics firm LEAP India to launch $260 million IPO on Aug 7

The firm will sell ​shares in a price band ‌of ​₹151-₹159 apiece

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

The IPO ‌closes on August ‌11

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:59 AM IST

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KKR-backed supply ​chain firm ​LEAP India ‌will open its ₹2,480 crore ($260 million) IPO for public subscription on ‌August 7, a newspaper advertisement showed on Monday.

The firm will sell ​shares in a price band ‌of ​₹151-₹159 apiece. The IPO ‌closes on August ‌11.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Leap India IPOs initial public offerings IPOs initial public offering IPO initial public offerings

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:59 AM IST