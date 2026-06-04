Kuku files confidentially for ₹3,500 cr IPO, eyes ₹15,000 cr valuation

Kuku Technologies Ltd has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) seeking to raise between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 3,500 crore, or up to $360 million, according to people familiar with the matter. The company, which operates vernacular audio and short-video apps under the Kuku FM and Kuku TV brands, respectively, is targeting a valuation of up to Rs 15,000 crore ($1.8 billion) when it lists later this financial year.

The filing comes as the microdrama format — bite-sized mobile-first shows of two to three minutes per episode that together run 90-120 minutes — gathers momentum in India. Kuku's IPO filing could mark an inflection point for India's mobile-first consumer entertainment story, riding on a market with nearly a billion smartphones, according to industry analysts.

Revenue at Kuku surged nearly seven-fold to more than Rs 1,400 crore in FY26 from Rs 240 crore the year before, with the company close to breakeven. Sources familiar with the financials said AI tools have been central to that acceleration, enabling faster content production, lower marketing costs and sharper personalisation.

When contacted, Kuku Technologies declined to comment.

Kuku TV, launched in late 2024, is now releasing more than 150 original shows a month and has crossed 200 million downloads. The Hindi and vernacular microdrama market in India is growing at roughly 60 per cent annually and is widely seen as the next major content wave, according to industry sources. In China, where the format originated, it has already scaled to a $15-billion market, nearly three times the size of the traditional box office.

Across its portfolio, which also includes audio platform Kuku FM and edutainment app Guru, the company has more than 10 million active paying subscribers and 400 million total app downloads. It has built a content library of more than 60,000 hours across seven to eight Indian languages and has begun laying the groundwork for entry into developed markets, including the United States.

Kuku was founded in 2018 by three IIT alumni — Lal Chand Bisu, Vinod Kumar and Vikas Goyal. The company has raised more than $150 million from investors, including Fundamentum Partnership, Krafton, Vertex Ventures, Granite Asia, IFC, Paramark, India Quotient and 3one4 Capital. Cricketer MS Dhoni is also among its backers.

The IPO will include both a fresh issue and an offer for sale. Proceeds from the primary portion are earmarked for technology and AI infrastructure, content production, and geographic expansion. Kotak Mahindra Capital, Jefferies, JM Financial and Axis Capital are the lead managers.