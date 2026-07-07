Kusumgar IPO opens on July 8; GMP up 40%; should you bet your money?

Kusumgar IPO: The initial public offering ( The initial public offering ( IPO ) of Kusumgar is set to open for public subscription on Wednesday, July 8, 2026. Through its maiden share sale, the company seeks to raise ₹650 crore from the markets, comprising entirely an offer for sale (OFS).

As investors await the opening of the subscription window, here are the key details of the Kusumgar IPO:

Kusumgar IPO details

Kusumgar IPO comprises an entirely offer for sale (OFS), with promoters divesting up to 15.5 million equity shares worth ₹650 crore. The public issue does not have any fresh issue of equity shares.

The issue is being offered at a price band of ₹398-419 per share, with a lot size of 35 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 35 shares and in multiples thereof.

A retail investor would require ₹14,665 to bid for one lot, or 35 shares. To bid for the maximum of 13 lots, or 455 shares, an investment of ₹1,90,645 is required.

Bigshare Services is acting as the registrar to the issue, while Axis Capital , IIFL Capital Services, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers.

Kusumgar IPO grey market premium

The unlisted shares of Kusumgar were commanding a premium in the grey market ahead of the opening of the public issue. Sources tracking unofficial market activity revealed that the company's unlisted shares were changing hands at ₹590, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹171 per share, or 40.81 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

Kusumgar IPO timeline

The three-day subscription window for the Kusumgar IPO will close on Friday, July 10, 2026. Following the closure of the subscription window, the basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Monday, July 13, 2026.

Successful investors can expect the company's shares to be credited to their demat accounts by Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

ALSO READ: Jefferies calls NSE IPO the final piece in India's exchange troika Shares of Kusumgar are tentatively scheduled to make their Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

Kusumgar IPO objective

As the issue is entirely an offer for sale, the company will not receive any proceeds from the public offering.

"Our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer (the 'Offer Proceeds') and all the Offer Proceeds will be received by the Promoter Selling Shareholders after deduction of their respective portion of the Offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon, to be borne by the Promoter Selling Shareholders," the company said in its red herring prospectus (RHP).

Should you subscribe to Kusumgar IPO?

Brokerages remain divided on the outlook of the public issue.

SBI Securities: Subscribe for long term

SBI Securities has recommended investors to subscribe to the issue for a long-term investment horizon.

The brokerage pointed out that the company is engaged in engineered fabrics manufacturing and caters to a marquee clientele, underpinned by deep technical know-how, specialised technical capabilities and customer relationships.

"Furthermore, co-development arrangements with clients help widen technical capabilities, which act as a competitive edge. The company also stands to benefit from the slew of FTAs with other trading nations, which is expected to boost export business," said SBI Securities.

At the upper price band of ₹419, the issue is valued at a FY26 P/E of 44.8x. Though this multiple is higher than its peers, SBI Securities said it is in line when adjusted for higher growth across revenue and industry-leading Ebitda and PAT margins.

Swastika Investmart: Neutral

Swastika Investmart, on the other hand, has assigned a neutral rating on the public issue.

The brokerage highlighted that the company's financial performance has weakened, with revenue, EPS, and RoNW declining (86.13 per cent → 56.26 per cent → 25.82 per cent during FY24-FY26).

"FY25 appears to have been a peak year, driven by a one-off CFF parachute order rather than sustainable growth. Consider the issue primarily for potential listing gains, while maintaining a cautious long-term investment view," said Swastika Investmart.

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