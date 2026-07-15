Laser Power IPO: Grey market signals 21% listing pop ahead of D-St debut

Grey market trends indicate a solid stock market debut for integrated power infrastructure company Laser Power & Infra, with investors who received allotment in its initial public offering (IPO) likely to see healthy listing gains.

The company is scheduled to make its Dalal Street debut on Thursday, July 16, after raising ₹742 crore through its maiden share sale.

Ahead of the listing, the company's unlisted shares were commanding a solid premium in the grey market. According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, Laser Power & Infra's unlisted shares were trading at ₹258 apiece, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹44, or 20.56 per cent, over the upper end of the IPO price band of ₹214.

If the current grey market trend sustains, the stock could deliver listing gains of nearly 21 per cent to IPO investors. However, the grey market is unregulated, and analysts caution that GMP should not be considered the sole indicator of listing performance.

Laser Power IPO details

Laser Power & Infra's IPO comprised a fresh issue of 25.3 million equity shares aggregating ₹542 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 9.3 million equity shares worth ₹200 crore by promoters Deepak Goel, Rakhi Goel and Devesh Goel.

The public issue was offered at a price band of ₹203-214 per share, with a lot size of 70 shares. The three-day subscription window closed on Monday, July 13, 2026.

The IPO received a strong response from investors and was subscribed 38.94 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, subscribing their allotted quota 92.25 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) portion was booked 43.34 times, while the retail investors' category was subscribed 6.59 times.

The basis of allotment was finalised on Tuesday, July 14, with the company fixing the issue price at ₹214 per share.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale. The proceeds from the OFS will accrue to the selling shareholders after deducting their respective share of offer-related expenses and applicable taxes.

"Each of the Selling Shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds of the Offer for Sale in proportion to the Equity Shares offered by the respective Selling Shareholders after deducting their proportion of Offer expenses and relevant taxes thereon. Our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer for Sale and the proceeds received from the Offer for Sale will not form part of the Net Proceeds," the company said in its RHP.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards prepayment or repayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings, with the remaining funds earmarked for general corporate purposes.

MUFG Intime India is the registrar to the issue, while IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers.