Liqvd Digital India issue to open on Sep 23, price band fixed at ₹51-54

Digital marketing solutions provider Liqvd Digital India Ltd on Sunday said its ₹39-crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on September 23.

The company has fixed a price band of ₹51-54 per equity share, according to a statement.

The three-day issue will conclude on September 25, and shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The ₹39-crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹34.14 crore and an offer-for-sale of 9.02 lakh equity shares, worth ₹4.87 crore at the upper end, by promoter Arnab Mitra.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, ₹9 crore will be used to fund the acquisition of a 23.21 per cent stake in AdLift Marketing Pvt Ltd, while ₹10.59 crore will be utilised for setting up a full-scale video content production hub.

Another ₹6.57 crore will go towards incremental working capital requirements, with the remaining funds earmarked for acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Liqvd Digital India reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹60.24 crore and net profit of ₹8.03 crore in FY26.

Indorient Financial Services is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services is the registrar to the issue.