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Home / Markets / IPO / Manipal Health aims to raise $960 mn in IPO, price band set at ₹560-590

Manipal Health aims to raise $960 mn in IPO, price band set at ₹560-590

Manipal Health will start taking investor orders on July 29 and plans to close bidding on July 31

Manipal Health

The initial offering would be second-largest IPO in India this year, following SBI Funds Management Ltd.’s $1 billion listing | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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By Yasutaka Tamura
 
Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd. is seeking to raise as much as ₹9,270 crore ($960 million) in an initial public offering, continuing a run of sizable share sales in India.
 
The company and existing shareholders are offering as many as 164.5 million shares at a price range of ₹560 to ₹590 each, according to an announcement on Friday. The Temasek Holdings Pte.-backed company is targeting a valuation of $8 billion, the announcement shows. Shareholders selling in the IPO include Imperius Healthcare Investments Pte., Manipal Education and Medical Group India Pte. and TPG SG Magazine Pte.
 
Manipal Health will start taking investor orders on July 29 and plans to close bidding on July 31. The operator of the Manipal Hospitals chain was seeking a lower valuation over cautious investor sentiment toward large public offerings as latest tensions in the Middle East rekindle turbulence in global markets, Bloomberg News reported last week.
 
 
The initial offering would be second-largest IPO in India this year, following SBI Funds Management Ltd.’s $1 billion listing. First-time share sales have raised $5.3 billion so far this year, compared with $7.1 billion through the end of July 2025, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. 
 

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Topics : Manipal Group Manipal healthcare IPOs Manipal hospitals initial public offerings

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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