Pulse check: How healthy is Manipal's ₹9,275-cr IPO for your portfolio?

Manipal Health IPO: The ₹9,275-crore : The ₹9,275-crore initial public offer (IPO) Manipal Health is hitting the Indian primary market today amid positive reviews from analysts but a subdued grey market trend.

The offer opens today, July 29, and will close for bidding later this week on July 31. Ahead of the offer launch, grey market premium (GMP) for the offer has dipped to its lowest so far. Data from websites tracking the unofficial market shows Manipal Health IPO GMP is ₹10, suggesting a listing gain of less than 2 per cent at current levels.

That said, analysts find it a compelling long-term bet, backed by its scale, growing healthcare demand and strong presence in the metros. They, however, added that the valuations seem fair and largely priced in.

About Manipal Health

The company has the largest pan-India multispecialty hospital network by bed capacity, having 13,037 beds as of March 2026, and the widest footprint among private chains with 49 hospitals. It primarily operates in three key regions of India, including Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa. It also has a presence in easter states of West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Sikkim.

Manipal Health is led by a qualified and experienced management team. It has had no attrition among KMPs during the last three fiscal years, ensuring strategic and operational continuity.

On the financial front, the company's revenue has increased to ₹10,336 crore in FY26 from ₹6,172 crore in FY24 while profit has risen to ₹917 crore from ₹533 crore during the same period. Margins have moderated slightly to 25.3 per cent as of March 30, 2026, from 27.3 per cent in the same period two years ago.

Brokerages on Manipal Health IPO

SBI Securities: Subscribe for long-term

The brokerage said that Manipal Health has a strong leadership position and a robust track record of successful strategic acquisitions which enable scale, drive operating leverage, expand geographical reach and reinforce competitive positioning.

Also Read | We can theoretically become net-debt zero after IPO: Manipal Health Over FY26-30, the company plans to add 2,426 additional beds. Additionally, margin expansion driven by integration of Sahyadri Group and reduction in interest cost aided by debt pre-payment (69 per cent of IPO proceeds) would aid in profitability, said the brokerage.Also Read |

"At upper price band of ₹590, the issue is valued at an EV/EBITDA of 29.4x based on FY26 PROFORMA earnings on a post-issue basis, which is fairly valued against industry peers. We recommend investors to SUBSCRIBE to the issue for long-term investment horizon," SBI Securities added.

Anand Rathi: Subscribe - long term

Anand Rathi said Manipal is the only private hospital chain with leading positions in Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Pune, supported by a well-diversified presence across metro and non-metro markets, a trusted brand among patients and medical professionals, and advanced healthcare infrastructure focused on delivering superior clinical outcomes.

"At the upper price band company is valuing at PE of 85.4x to its FY26 earnings with market cap of ₹7,76,056 million post issue of equity shares. We believe that the IPO is fully priced and recommend a “Subscribe-Long Term” rating to the IPO," said the brokerage.

Master Health: Long-term investment opportunity

Master Capital said that Manipal Health Enterprises is well positioned to benefit from growing healthcare demand, supported by its pan-India network, strong presence across key metro and non-metro markets, focus on tertiary and quaternary care, advanced clinical capabilities and continued capacity expansion. Its growing inpatient volumes, strategic acquisitions and planned addition of around 2,426 licensed beds by 2030 further support its growth prospects, it added.

Therefore, it recommended investors may consider the IPO as a "potential long-term investment opportunity".

About Manipal Health IPO

Manipal Health IPO is a mix of fresh share sale of 8,000 crore and an offer for sale of 1,275 crore. The book-built offer is priced at ₹560-590 apiece. Investors can apply for the offer in lots of 25 shares.

The company plans to use the net proceeds for pre-payment, or scheduled repayment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company. And the remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company has raised 4,167.09 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies India, JP Morgan India, UBS Securities and DCB Bank are the book-running lead managers. Shares of the company are slated to list on BSE and NSE next week.

Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.