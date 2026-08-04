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Home / Markets / IPO / Will Manipal Health IPO investors see listing pop? Here's what GMP signals

Will Manipal Health IPO investors see listing pop? Here's what GMP signals

Manipal Health IPO GMP today: Ahead of the listing, Manipal Health's unlisted shares are trading at no premium in the grey market. It means Manipal Health IPO investors may not see listing gains.

Manipal Health IPO GMP today

Will Manipal Health IPO investors see listing pop? Here's what GMP signals

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 2:24 PM IST

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Manipal Health IPO GMP today: Shares of Manipal Health Enterprises are set to list on the bourses on Wednesday (August 5) at 10 am.
 
Ahead of the listing, the company’s unlisted shares are trading at no premium in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity. It means Manipal Health IPO investors may not see listing gains.
 
The price band for the IPO was ₹560-590 per share, valuing the company at a little over ₹77,600 crore at the upper end. Based on the latest GMP trend, Manipal Health shares could list at par with the issue price of ₹590.
 
 
The IPO of Manipal Health Enterprises was subscribed 4.92 times on the closing day of bidding on Friday (July 31). The company received bids for 44,30,73,025 shares against 9,00,88,286 shares on offer, according to NSE data.
 
The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 8.25 times subscription, while the non-institutional investor quota was subscribed 1.02 times. The retail investors' portion received 93 per cent subscription.

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The Bengaluru-based company had garnered ₹4,167 crore from anchor investors, including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Allianz Global Investors Fund.
 
Manipal Health's IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹8,000 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of up to 2.16 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.
 
Manipal Health has proposed to utilise ₹5,378 crore from the fresh issue towards repayment or prepayment of borrowings of its subsidiary, Manipal Hospitals Pvt Ltd.
 
Manipal Health operates a pan-India network of multispecialty hospitals offering services ranging from outpatient care to tertiary and quaternary interventions.
 

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Topics : IPO IPO Tracker IPO GMP IPO activity IPO allotment Manipal hospitals Stock Market Today stock market trading Markets News Markets

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 2:24 PM IST