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Home / Markets / IPO / Manipal Health's $960 million IPO fully subscribed on final day of bidding

Manipal Health's $960 million IPO fully subscribed on final day of bidding

The IPO received bids for 96.44 ​million shares, as of ‌1:24 ​p.m. IST, ‌against 90.09 million shares ‌on offer

Manipal Health Enterprises

Temasek-backed Manipal Health IPO fully subscribed on final bidding day

Reuters Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 2:10 PM IST

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Temasek-backed ​Manipal Health Enterprises' $960.4 ​million initial ‌public offering was fully subscribed on the final day of bidding on ‌Friday, led by institutional investors.

The IPO received bids for 96.44 ​million shares, as of ‌1:24 ​p.m. IST, ‌against 90.09 million shares ‌on offer, ‌according to ​exchange ​data.

 

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Manipal hospitals Manipal healthcare Manipal Group

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:10 PM IST