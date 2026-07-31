Manipal Health's $960 million IPO fully subscribed on final day of bidding

Temasek-backed ​Manipal Health Enterprises' $960.4 ​million initial ‌public offering was fully subscribed on the final day of bidding on ‌Friday, led by institutional investors.

The IPO received bids for 96.44 ​million shares, as of ‌1:24 ​p.m. IST, ‌against 90.09 million shares ‌on offer, ‌according to ​exchange ​data.