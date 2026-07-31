Manipal Health's $960 million IPO fully subscribed on final day of bidding
The IPO received bids for 96.44 million shares, as of 1:24 p.m. IST, against 90.09 million shares on offer
Reuters Mumbai
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Temasek-backed Manipal Health Enterprises' $960.4 million initial public offering was fully subscribed on the final day of bidding on Friday, led by institutional investors.
The IPO received bids for 96.44 million shares, as of 1:24 p.m. IST, against 90.09 million shares on offer, according to exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:10 PM IST