Milky Mist Dairy Food raises ₹465 cr from 19 anchor investors ahead of IPO
Anchor book draws Temasek subsidiary Zulia Investments, IFC and domestic mutual funds as the dairy company prepares to tap the public market
Shine Jacob
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Milky Mist Dairy Food (Milky Mist), one of India’s fastest-growing packaged food companies, has raised ₹465 crore from 19 anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).
Milky Mist has allotted 33.2 million equity shares to 19 anchor investors and raised approximately ₹465.29 crore ahead of the company’s proposed IPO at the upper price band of ₹140 per equity share (including a share premium of ₹138 per equity share).
Out of the total allocation to the anchor investors, 15.7 million equity shares were allocated to nine domestic mutual funds applying through 13 schemes.
The anchor book saw participation from a diverse set of marquee international and domestic investors, including Zulia Investments Pte Ltd (subsidiary of Temasek) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC). Other participants include Nippon MF, HDFC MF, ICICI Pru MF, 360 One, White Oak, Invesco MF, Motilal Oswal MF, Edelweiss MF, HSBC MF, Trust MF, and Union Small Cap Fund.
JM Financial Limited, Axis Capital Limited and IIFL Capital Services Limited are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
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Through the IPO, the company aims to capitalise on the rising demand for premium value-added dairy products, enhance manufacturing capacity, reduce debt, and reinforce its leadership in India’s dairy FMCG segment.
Founded in Erode, Tamil Nadu, Milky Mist has established itself as a leading dairy brand in India, exclusively focused on premium value-added dairy products (VADPs), including paneer, cheese, yoghurt, curd, ice cream, butter, ghee, and packaged foods. Unlike traditional dairy companies, Milky Mist does not sell liquid milk, enabling higher margins and strong positioning akin to FMCG companies.
With fully automated, tech-driven manufacturing facilities and an in-house logistics network for end-to-end distribution and control, Milky Mist ensures quality, efficiency, and real-time traceability. The company directly connects with over 67,000 farmers, securing a steady supply of high-quality milk.
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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:33 PM IST