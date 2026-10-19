Moneyview's first backer eyes India's next 500 million borrowers after IPO

Accel invested at a post-money valuation of about $6 million. On October 1, 2026, Moneyview made a strong stock market debut with its ₹1,092 crore initial public offering (IPO) listing at a 64 per cent premium to the issue price on the BSE. Accel sold part of its holding but remained the largest shareholder, with a stake of nearly 17 per cent, down from about 21.89 per cent before the listing.

Mitra is looking further out, to the next 500 million Indians who could use credit but can’t be assessed with the data banks typically use.

Back in 2014, Mitra saw parallels with US-based Mint, which collected data from users’ Gmail accounts. He said the founders stood out for their consumer thinking, ability to develop new ideas, and capacity to build a team.

Moneyview runs a digital, paperless, collateral-free lending platform, offering personal loans, credit cards, and credit-score tracking.

Moneyview had ₹22,520 crore in assets under management (AUM) as of June 2026. More than 140 million people have registered on the platform, and 11.9 million have used its products. Since August 2024, it has expanded into credit cards, home loans, loans against property, insurance, and digital gold.

The company has been profitable for three consecutive years. Its revenue from operations grew 43.3 per cent to ₹3,351.16 crore in financial year 2025-26 (FY26), while the profit rose 1.01 per cent to ₹242.71 crore.

Moneyview distributes loans through partner NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) and also lends via its own NBFC Whizdm Finance.

Mitra said Accel sold a single-digit percentage of its holding in the IPO to provide secondary liquidity for incoming large investors, as the primary issue alone was insufficient.

Moneyview listed at a market value of about $1.01 billion, roughly in line with its last private market valuation of about $1 billion.

Asked about valuations, Mitra said private market valuations move up and down. “All I know is that this is a great company, that it will continue to deliver for a very long period, and that it is into a very, very large market,” he said, adding that Accel does not focus too much on the listing valuation, given how early it invested.

Mitra said his conviction was tested twice. The Covid-19 pandemic halted Moneyview’s progress in digital lending just as it began generating meaningful revenue. Later, Puneet Agarwal faced a serious family issue and moved back to the US. Sushma Abburi, chief product officer and promoter, stepped in to oversee product-related interactions with him while the team stabilised.

Moneyview still builds customer profiles from financial data, but now also uses credit bureau records, customer interactions, and surveys.

Next 500 million users

Moneyview targets households earning ₹3 lakh to ₹11 lakh a year, and its borrowers’ average monthly income is about ₹46,518. About 80 per cent of users are from Tier-2 and smaller cities.

Mitra said Moneyview is trying to identify creditworthy borrowers among the next 500 million Indians who may be underserved by banks.

“In India, if you leave out the top 20 million people who the banks are willing to give unsecured credit to, there are the next 500 million who can probably potentially use credit,” said Mitra. He said it is almost impossible to qualify these users with the data typically used for the top 20 million.

Mitra said Moneyview’s credit quality was not significantly affected during the pandemic, which gave him confidence in its ability to assess new borrowers. He did not expect changes in the credit cycle to affect it substantially, but cautioned that future cycles could bring nuances it had not encountered before.

IPO pipeline

The Accel partner said financial services have historically done well in India’s IPO market, and he expects tech-enabled firms in the sector to do equally well.

Accel’s listings over the past two years include Swiggy, BlackBuck, Amagi, Urban Company, BlueStone, and recently, Rentomojo. Mitra expects several more portfolio companies to go public over the next 18 months. Accel India’s latest fund will focus on deep tech and defence tech, alongside continued investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and software.