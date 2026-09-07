NSE IPO GMP jumps to ₹285 after Sebi approval paves way for D-Street debut

NSE IPO GMP: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has secured market regulator Sebi’s approval for its much-awaited IPO, estimated to be worth around ₹30,000 crore.

Although the price band is yet to be announced, NSE shares are already making buzz in the grey market. The grey market premium (GMP), as per the latest data, stands in the range of ₹273 to ₹285, up from around ₹250 before the regulatory nod.

READ MORE: Sebi clears long-awaited NSE IPO; listing likely around Sept 25 Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, said earlier readings were even lower, in the ₹150-200 range, before Sebi’s approval boosted sentiment. The firm grey market premium reflects the unofficial amount investors are willing to pay above the expected IPO issue price in the informal market before listing.

"A positive GMP of this magnitude points to strong demand and bullish sentiment toward the issue," she said. NSE share price in unlisted market

According to Unlisted Arena data, Unlisted NSE shares have been changing hands in the range of ₹1,940 to ₹2,035 recently, providing another informal signal of market interest. The stocks, however, are still trading 13-14 per cent below their June 2025 peak of ₹2,360. Analysts said that no official price band has been announced yet, as the company is still finalising details following Sebi clearance, with tentative timelines pointing toward a mid-September price-band announcement, subscription later in the month, and possible listing around 21-28 September 2026.

NSE IPO OFS

NSE's IPO will be entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 14.89 crore shares with existing shareholders collectively divesting nearly 6 per cent of the exchange's stake, according to the DRHP.

Among the top selling shareholders, State Bank of India will offload up to 2.48 crore shares, followed by MS Strategic (Mauritius) Limited with 1.60 crore shares.

NSE IPO price band, valuation: Analysts view Based on current market indications, Ravi Singh, chief research officer, Master Capital Services, said that the price band could be in the ₹1,800 to ₹2,200 range per share. "If the issue is priced at ₹1,800 and the current GMP of ₹285 is maintained, then the implied listing price works out to ₹2,085 a share, indicating a likely premium of 16 per cent to the issue price. The actual price may vary based on demand and market conditions," he said.