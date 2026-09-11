NSE IPO price band set at ₹1,700-1,785; bidding from September 17

NSE IPO price band, date: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has fixed the price band and dates for its much-awaited The exchange has set the price band at ₹1,700-1,785 per share, and the lot size for each application would be 8 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor would be ₹14,280, based on the upper price band. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has fixed the price band and dates for its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO).The exchange has set the price band at ₹1,700-1,785 per share, and the lot size for each application would be 8 shares. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor would be ₹14,280, based on the upper price band.

The three-day bidding for the IPO will open on September 17 (Thursday) and conclude on September 21.

NSE IPO allotment, listing date The exchange has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for QIBs, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for NIIs. NSE IPO registrar Kotak Mahindra Capital is the book-running lead manager to the IPO, and MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar. NSE IPO allotment status will likely be finalised on September 22, while the listing is proposed to take place on September 24. NSE shares will list on the BSE. Bidding for anchor investors will take place on September 16, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

NSE IPO GMP today

NSE shares are currently commanding a decent premium in the grey market. As of around 7:30 AM on Friday, NSE shares were trading at ₹2,007, implying a NSE shares are currently commanding a decent premium in the grey market. As of around 7:30 AM on Friday, NSE shares were trading at ₹2,007, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹222, or 12.4 per cent, over the upper end of the IPO price band.

NSE IPO OFS

According to the RHP, State Bank of India (SBI) has reduced its proposed OFS to around 1.60 crore shares from 2.47 crore shares, while MS Strategic (Mauritius) Ltd has cut its offer to 1.1 crore shares from 1.6 crore shares. Additionally, Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd and General Insurance Corporation of India have reduced their proposed share sale. At a price band of ₹1,700-1,785 per share, the NSE IPO size is estimated at around ₹21,494-22,567 crore, falling short of becoming India's largest-ever public offering. Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 crore IPO currently holds the record for the country's largest public issue.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd is a new selling shareholder in the RHP.

Since the issue is entirely an OFS, the proceeds from the share sale will accrue to the selling shareholders and not to the NSE.

The NSE IPO now comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, compared to 14.9 crore shares planned earlier. The proposed OFS has been reduced from the earlier plan, bringing down the overall issue size from the initial estimate of around ₹30,000 crore.