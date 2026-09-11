Friday, September 11, 2026 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / NSE IPO: SBI, BoB among 10 shareholders set to pocket ₹16,500 crore profit

NSE IPO: SBI, BoB among 10 shareholders set to pocket ₹16,500 crore profit

State Bank of India (SBI) could pocket ₹2,849 crore or a 2,23,025 per cent gain from NSE IPO's listing.

NSE IPO

Together, these 10 shareholders are set to make a profit of ₹16,500 crore on their investment of ₹534 crore.

Saloni Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange of India's IPO is finally set to hit the Street next week. While the much-awaited offer's size has been slashed slightly, preventing it from grabbing the crown of India's biggest offer. 
 
Despite that, most selling shareholders are set to pocket multibagger gains as they capitalise on their decades-long investment in India's biggest stock exchange.
 

Who gains how much from NSE IPO?

State Bank of India (SBI) could pocket ₹2,849 crore or a 2,23,025 per cent gain from NSE IPO's listing. The PSU lender had bought shares at a mere ₹0.8, according to data available in the red herring prospectus (RHP). Now, with the upper end of the price band set at ₹1,785 apiece, SBI is looking to make a windfall on its investment. 
 
 
The New India Assurance Company is looking to pocket a 5,57,712 per cent return, making it the biggest beneficiary of the NSE IPO in percentage terms. It had acquired the shares at ₹0.32 apiece. In absolute terms, the profit amounts to ₹1874 crore.
 
Meanwhile, SBI Capital Market could earn 4,69,637 per cent return or a ₹1567 crore gain as it acquired shares at just ₹0.38 apiece. Stock Holding Corporation's gains stand at 3,87,943 per cent, with a gain of ₹1104 crore. 

Also Read

Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off 700 pts from day's low; Nifty above 23,400; Nifty Bank off lows

NSE IPO price band

NSE IPO: From peak of ₹2,400 to price band of ₹1,700-₹1,785; what changed?

NSE IPO countdown: India's biggest exchange heads to D-St; key details here

NSE IPO countdown: India's biggest exchange heads to D-St; key details here

State Bank of India, SBI

SBI-led group of banks to provide $3.5 billion of debt financing to Vi

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

As NSE, Jio eye listings, what are India's biggest share offerings?

 
United India Insurance could see a 3,56,900 per cent upside or a ₹1,071 crore profit on its investment, while for Bank of Baroda the same stands at 3,30,456 per cent or ₹1372 crore. General Insurance Corporation stands to gain 33,835 per cent or ₹1,101 crore.  
 
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, MS Strategic and Aranda Investments together look to pocket ₹5,562 crore. 
 
 Together, these 10 shareholders are set to make a profit of ₹16,500 crore on their investment of ₹534 crore.

NSE IPO details

NSE IPO is slated to open for bidding on September 17 and will remain available till Septmeber 21. While NSE reduced its IPO size by more than 15 per cent, it would still be the ​country's third-largest IPO. The company is looking to raise ₹22,567 crore at the upper end of the offer.
 
The exchange has reserved 50 per cent of the net offer for QIBs, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for NIIs.
 
According to a Reuters report, in the cash equity markets, NSE has about 95 per cent market share and in equity derivatives its share is 75 per cent, according to NSE disclosures.
 

More From This Section

Manika Plastech IPO: Analysts say ‘subscribe’ on strong growth, capex drive

Manika Plastech IPO: Analysts say 'subscribe' on strong growth, capex drive

IPO

Sonaselection India IPO to open on Sep 17, price band set at ₹94-99/share

Veegaland Developers IPO: Analysts split on realty developer; here's why

Veegaland Developers IPO: Analysts split on realty developer; here's why

The National Stock Exchange building in Mumbai, on Sept. 9

NSE slashes IPO valuation target 15% as world's biggest options boom fades

hero, motocorp

Hero Motors' ₹1000-crore IPO to open on Sept 16; price band at ₹79-₹84

Topics : NSE IPO IPOs sbi Bank of Baroda IPO market

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchBank Strike TodayTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptStock Market CrashNSE IPO Price BandiPhone 18 Pro series debutsBrics Summit 2026 RoutesWhat's Open or Closed in Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 2:06 PM IST