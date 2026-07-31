Friday, July 31, 2026 | 11:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 8 LiveIncome tax return deadline 2026Nifty IT Index TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks to Watch TodayGAIL Q1 ResultsDelhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 result
Home / Markets / IPO / NSE pays ₹714 crore to settle ₹1,491 crore co-location case ahead of IPO

NSE pays ₹714 crore to settle ₹1,491 crore co-location case ahead of IPO

The latest payment, together with the Rs 776.47 crore already deposited by the NSE, completes the Rs 1,491.21-crore settlement amount agreed under the revised settlement terms.

NSE

NSE | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 11:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Friday said it has paid Rs 714.74 crore to Sebi after receiving the regulator's in-principle approval to settle the long-pending colocation and dark fibre cases for Rs 1,491.21 crore.

The latest payment, together with the Rs 776.47 crore already deposited by the NSE, completes the Rs 1,491.21-crore settlement amount agreed under the revised settlement terms.

The payment comes a day after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) gave its in-principle approval to the revised settlement proposal submitted by the exchange.

In a statement, NSE said, "The deposit of Rs 776.47 crore along with the payment of Rs 714.74 crore made against the demand notice dated July 30, 2026, will be adjusted against the settlement amount of Rs 1,491.21 crore."  On Thursday, NSE had informed that Sebi had, in principle, agreed to settle the colocation and dark fibre matters for a cumulative amount of Rs 1,491.21 crore and had asked the exchange to pay the balance amount of Rs 714.74 crore after adjusting the amount already deposited.

 

The exchange's board, at its meeting held on July 30, approved the payment of the balance settlement amount.

Also Read

Manipal Health Enterprises

Manipal Health IPO subscribed 4.92 times on final day, QIBs drive demand

Axis Mutual Fund

Time to revisit largecaps, avoid concentration of small, midcaps: Axis MF

Indian banking sector outlook 2026, RBI rate cuts impact banks, bank credit growth India, net interest margins banks, foreign investment Indian banks, deposit growth slowdown, microfinance stress India, banking liquidity RBI OMOs

Industrial credit growth triples to 19.2% in June on broad-based rise

Zepto

Zepto delays IPO by two quarters as investors push for lower valuationpremium

CAS is a new 15-minute session which will be held between 3:15 pm and 3:30 pm to determine the closing prices of the scrips.

CAS, new F&O market timings from Aug 3: Look what's changing & why

NSE had initially filed two settlement applications with Sebi on June 20, 2025, covering the colocation and dark fibre matters for a cumulative amount of Rs 1,387.39 crore. Subsequently, on March 13, 2026, it revised the settlement terms, increasing the cumulative settlement amount to Rs 1,491.21 crore.

The settlement comes as the country's largest stock exchange is preparing for its initial public offering (IPO).

In June, NSE filed its draft papers with Sebi for an IPO comprising an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 14.89 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, representing nearly 6 per cent of the exchange's equity capital.

With no fresh issue component, the proposed IPO is estimated at around Rs 30,000 crore, making it one of the largest public issues in the Indian capital markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Manipal Health Enterprises

Manipal Health's $960 million IPO fully subscribed on final day of bidding

MV Electrosystems IPO GMP, subscription status

MV Electrosystems IPO booked 7.5x on day 2, GMP at 29%; should you apply?

Xtranet Technologies lists on exchanges

Xtranet Technologies delivers 7% listing gains, below expectations

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

Manipal Health subscribed 15%; Ardee Industries IPO to open on Aug 5

OfBusiness Co-founders, L to R_ Bhuvan Gupta, Asish Mohapatra, Ruchi Kalra, Vasant Sridhar

OfBusiness reports net profit of ₹724 crore in FY26 ahead of planned IPOpremium

Topics : NSE IPOs Markets News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 11:44 PM IST