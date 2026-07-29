OfBusiness reports net profit of ₹724 crore in FY26 ahead of planned IPO

"The year saw the Group crossing significant milestones, becoming free cash flow to firm positive in the commerce business and crossing the ₹10,000 crore assets under management (AuM) mark in lending," said Asish Mohapatra, cofounder and chief executive officer (CEO) of OfBusiness. "In the future, the focus remains on generating higher operating cash flows and sharp execution on investments underway, which would further enhance returns for shareholders. FY27 will be a pivotal year for us as returns from prior investments play out."

The decade-old OfBusiness operates across commerce, financing and revenue generation for SMEs. Its commerce business, which spans metals, chemicals, apparel and food processing, reported revenue of ₹19,174 crore, flat year-on-year after adjusting for discontinued operations, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹769 crore, up 34 per cent from ₹575 crore in FY25. Ebitda margin expanded from 2.6 per cent to 4.0 per cent over the year. This was helped by deeper manufacturing integration and the discontinuation of some low-return sub-categories.

Operating cash flow for the commerce business rose to ₹1,302 crore from ₹715 crore a year earlier. The company turned free cash flow to firm (FCFF) positive with ₹390 crore in FY26.

The group's financing arm, Oxyzo Financial Services, closed FY26 with an asset base of ₹11,822 crore, up 28 per cent year-on-year, a return on assets of 3.8 per cent, and gross non-performing assets of 0.75 per cent.

The results are after exceptional items of ₹21 crore and employee stock option plan (Esop) costs of ₹15 crore. The company's consolidated net worth stood at ₹10,300 crore, including retained earnings of ₹3,000 crore accumulated since inception, with current liquidity of over ₹2,000 crore.

Alongside its financial results, OfBusiness said its employee count crossed 30,000, doubling over the past year. The growth was driven largely by the expansion of the company's apparel business in South India. About half of the workforce in the company's manufacturing units is women, with most recruited from areas surrounding its facilities.

OfBusiness also said business users on its tender intelligence platform, BidAssist, crossed 1.5 million. BidAssist aggregates over 50,000 live tenders a day from authorities and portals across India and has indexed more than 55 million tenders and tender results to date. The platform uses AI to match tenders to a business's profile, sends qualifying opportunities on WhatsApp, and lets businesses track their win rate and see which competitors they are running into on live bids. It continues to have significant engagement while planning to add more AI-powered features in the coming year.