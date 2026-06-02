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Home / Markets / IPO / Oyo's parent Prism gets Sebi nod for ₹6,650-crore public listing: Report

Oyo's parent Prism gets Sebi nod for ₹6,650-crore public listing: Report

Prism had submitted its draft IPO papers to Sebi through the confidential filing route in late December 2025

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Representative image from file.

Akshita Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 5:42 PM IST

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Oyo's parent company, Prism, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to proceed with its proposed initial public offering (IPO) worth ₹6,650 crore, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
The proposed share sale is expected to value the travel technology company at around $7 billion-$8 billion, the report said.
 
Prism had submitted its draft IPO papers to Sebi through the confidential filing route in late December 2025. The development came after shareholders approved the fundraising plan at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on December 20, 2025.
 
 
At the meeting, shareholders authorised the company to raise up to ₹6,650 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares, the report said.
 
Following Sebi's clearance, the company is now expected to file an Updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus (UDRHP-1), which will be made available for public comments for a period of 21 days.
 
According to the PTI report, Prism is aiming to submit the UDRHP-1 by early July.
 
The report said that the company is currently assessing market conditions and reviewing broader listing timelines as it prepares for the next stage of the IPO process.

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 5:42 PM IST

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