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Home / Markets / IPO / Priority Jewels IPO: Retail portion booked 1.4x on day 1 so far; GMP at 18%

Priority Jewels IPO: Retail portion booked 1.4x on day 1 so far; GMP at 18%

Incorporated in 2007, Priority Jewels is involved in the designing, manufacturing and sale of a variety of lightweight, diamond-studded gold and platinum jewellery.

Priority Jewels IPO

Priority Jewels IPO Day 1: Retail portion booked 1.4x on day 1 so far; GMP at 18%

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 12:53 PM IST

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Priority Jewels IPO day 1 subscription: Priority Jewels Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) was off to a strong start on Friday, with the issue subscribed 0.8 times within the first 2.5 hours of bidding.
 
The three-day public issue, which will close on September 1, witnessed robust participation from retail investors. According to NSE data, the portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 1.4 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was booked 0.4 times. Priority Jewels price band, lot size  The company is offering its shares in the price band of ₹190-200 per share. The lot size for an application is 75 shares and the minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is ₹15,000 (based on the upper end of the price band). Priority Jewels IPO GMP today  Priority Jewels shares are commanding a decent premium in the grey market. According to several websites that track grey market activities, Priority Jewels shares traded at ₹237, reflecting a GMP of ₹37 or 18.5 per cent. 
 
 
Priority Jewels IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 45.75 lakh equity shares, aggregating to ₹86.93 crore at the lower end and ₹91.50 crore at the upper end of the price band.
 
At the upper price band, the post-issue implied market capitalisation of the company is estimated at around ₹360 crore.

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Priority Jewels has said that proceeds from the public issue will be used for debt payment and general corporate purposes.
 
Priority Jewels shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE on September 4.
 
Incorporated in 2007, Priority Jewels is involved in the designing, manufacturing and sale of a variety of lightweight, diamond-studded gold and platinum jewellery. 
 

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Topics : IPO Stock Market Today stock market trading IPO GMP IPO market IPO valuation IPO REVIEW

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 12:45 PM IST