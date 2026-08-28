Priority Jewels IPO: Retail portion booked 1.4x on day 1 so far; GMP at 18%

Priority Jewels IPO day 1 subscription: Priority Jewels Ltd’s initial public offering ( Priority Jewels Ltd’s initial public offering ( IPO ) was off to a strong start on Friday, with the issue subscribed 0.8 times within the first 2.5 hours of bidding.

Priority Jewels price band, lot size The company is offering its shares in the price band of ₹190-200 per share. The lot size for an application is 75 shares and the minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is ₹15,000 (based on the upper end of the price band). Priority Jewels IPO GMP today Priority Jewels shares are commanding a decent premium in the grey market. According to several websites that track grey market activities, Priority Jewels shares traded at ₹237, reflecting a GMP of ₹37 or 18.5 per cent. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex moves in narrow range, up 100 pts; Nifty tops 24,000 The three-day public issue, which will close on September 1, witnessed robust participation from retail investors. According to NSE data, the portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 1.4 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category was booked 0.4 times.The company is offering its shares in the price band of ₹190-200 per share. The lot size for an application is 75 shares and the minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is ₹15,000 (based on the upper end of the price band).Priority Jewels shares are commanding a decent premium in the grey market. According to several websites that track grey market activities, Priority Jewels shares traded at ₹237, reflecting a GMP of ₹37 or 18.5 per cent.

Priority Jewels IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 45.75 lakh equity shares, aggregating to ₹86.93 crore at the lower end and ₹91.50 crore at the upper end of the price band.

At the upper price band, the post-issue implied market capitalisation of the company is estimated at around ₹360 crore.

Priority Jewels has said that proceeds from the public issue will be used for debt payment and general corporate purposes.

Priority Jewels shares are proposed to be listed on both BSE and NSE on September 4.