Purple Style Labs sets price band, eyes ₹4,604 crore IPO valuation

Purple Style Labs, an Indian omnichannel luxury fashion company that owns and operates designer retail platform Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop, will open its initial public offering (IPO) on August 31, with the issue closing on September 2. The company’s post-issue implied market capitalisation is estimated at ₹4,406-4,604 crore. The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹546-575 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 26 equity shares and in multiples of 26 thereafter.

Purple Style Labs, which has filed its red herring prospectus (RHP), aims to raise up to ₹680 crore through its IPO, comprising entirely a fresh issue of equity shares. There is no offer for sale by existing shareholders. The company plans to use the net proceeds to invest in its wholly owned subsidiary, PSL Retail Pvt Ltd, to meet lease liabilities for experience centres and back-end offices in India, sales and marketing expenses, and general corporate purposes.

Of the proposed net proceeds, ₹371.13 crore will be invested in PSL Retail to meet lease liabilities for experience centres and back-end offices in India, while ₹138.90 crore will be used for sales and marketing expenses. The balance will be used for general corporate purposes.

The company proposes to deploy the ₹138.90 crore earmarked for sales and marketing between FY27 and FY30. The planned deployment is ₹18 crore in FY27, ₹40 crore in FY28, ₹44 crore in FY29 and ₹36.90 crore in FY30. The spending is intended for brand-building initiatives, including targeted digital marketing campaigns, endorsements, sponsorships, television advertising, influencer-led initiatives and social media content strategies, as well as efforts to expand the company’s presence in international markets.

The IPO is being conducted through the book-building process, with not less than 75 per cent of the issue reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). Up to 60 per cent of the QIB portion may be allocated to anchor investors. Not more than 15 per cent of the issue will be available to non-institutional bidders, while not more than 10 per cent will be available to retail individual bidders.

Purple Style Labs’ IPO comes as the company seeks to scale its multi-brand luxury omnichannel fashion platform, Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop. According to the RHP, the platform had 208,490 stock-keeping units (SKUs), representing products from 1,109 active designer brands as of March 31, 2026. Its omnichannel ecosystem comprised experience centres, a website, a mobile application, telephonic and digital sales channels, events, and exhibitions. The company served customers in approximately 100 countries in FY26.

For FY26, Purple Style Labs reported revenue from operations of ₹557.84 crore, compared with ₹489.91 crore in FY25 and ₹504.37 crore in FY24. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹30.37 crore in FY26, compared with ₹41.99 crore in FY25 and ₹31.63 crore in FY24.

The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), with the NSE designated as the stock exchange for the issue. Axis Capital Ltd and IIFL Capital Services Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies Ltd is the registrar.

Purple Style Labs was founded in 2015 by Abhishek Agarwal, the company’s whole-time director and chief executive officer. An IIT Bombay graduate with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in aerospace engineering, Agarwal has about 14 years of experience, including in multi-brand luxury and omnichannel fashion. He previously worked as a senior analyst at Deutsche CIB Centre Pvt Ltd. He also serves as a director at PSL Retail Pvt Ltd and Purple Style Labs UK Ltd, and as an officer of Purple Style Labs USA Inc.