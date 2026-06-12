Razorpay eyes ₹5,000-6,000 crore IPO, set to file DRHP this month

The size of the IPO is likely to be in the range of ₹5,000 crore to ₹6,000 crore, sources familiar with the matter said.

In 2025, the fintech firm shifted the domicile of its parent company from the United States to India, effectively reverse-flipping itself in preparation for an IPO in the country.

Razorpay initiated the process of moving its parent entity to India from the US in May 2023 ahead of its plans to list on the bourses.

The firm is backed by investors such as Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global Management, Ribbit Capital, TCV, Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and others.

The filing comes at a time when another fintech major, PhonePe, has temporarily paused its listing plans, citing the conflict in West Asia and heightened market volatility.

PhonePe was reportedly seeking to raise about $1.5 billion at a valuation of around $15 billion.