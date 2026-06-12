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Home / Markets / IPO / Razorpay eyes ₹5,000-6,000 crore IPO, set to file DRHP this month

Razorpay eyes ₹5,000-6,000 crore IPO, set to file DRHP this month

The Bengaluru-based fintech firm is expected to seek a valuation of ₹50,000-60,000 crore through an IPO that could raise ₹5,000-6,000 crore

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Razorpay initiated the process of moving its parent entity to India from the US in May 2023 ahead of its plans to list on the bourses | (Photo: AdobeStock)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 8:10 PM IST

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Razorpay is likely to confidentially file its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) this month for an initial public offering (IPO), which could value the Bengaluru-based fintech company at between ₹50,000 crore and ₹60,000 crore.
 
The size of the IPO is likely to be in the range of ₹5,000 crore to ₹6,000 crore, sources familiar with the matter said.
 
In 2025, the fintech firm shifted the domicile of its parent company from the United States to India, effectively reverse-flipping itself in preparation for an IPO in the country.
 
Razorpay initiated the process of moving its parent entity to India from the US in May 2023 ahead of its plans to list on the bourses.
 
The firm is backed by investors such as Peak XV Partners, Tiger Global Management, Ribbit Capital, TCV, Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and others.
 
The filing comes at a time when another fintech major, PhonePe, has temporarily paused its listing plans, citing the conflict in West Asia and heightened market volatility.
 
PhonePe was reportedly seeking to raise about $1.5 billion at a valuation of around $15 billion.
 
It was among the first companies in India to defer its IPO plans as concerns grew over a potential market rout stemming from the conflict in West Asia. The company is also navigating challenges around pricing the issue at its desired valuation ahead of the planned public listing.
 
 
Topics : Razorpay IPOs Fintech