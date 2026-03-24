Sai Parenteral's IPO gets mixed reviews; does it merit your investment?

Brokerages remain divided on the outlook for the initial public offering (IPO) of diversified pharmaceutical formulations company Sai Parenteral’s, which opens for public subscription on today. Through its maiden share sale, the company aims to raise ₹408.79 crore from the markets.

Ahead of the launch, the company raised ₹122.63 crore from five anchor investors in a bidding process that concluded on March 23, 2026. The anchor book saw participation from marquee clients, including Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore), India Emerging Giants Fund, and Kotak Life Sciences Fund.

That said, brokerages remain split on the offering. Analysts at SBI Securities and Ashika Institutional Equities have recommended subscribing to the issue for the long term, while those at Swastika Investmart have assigned an “Avoid” rating.

According to SBI Securities, at the upper price band of ₹392, the issue is valued at FY25 (proforma) P/E and EV/Ebitda multiples of 88.2x and 46.3x, respectively, based on post-issue capital, which appears to be at a premium to peers. However, the brokerage believes Noumed’s 451 dossiers offer significant growth opportunities for the company.

“Hence, we recommend investors to subscribe to the issue at the cut-off price for a long-term investment horizon,” said SBI Securities in its research report.

Ashika Institutional Equities has also recommended subscribing at the cut-off price for long-term investors with a 2–3 year horizon. It has assigned a fair value of around ₹700 per share based on FY30 Ebidta estimates of ₹305 crore at 18x EV/Ebidta.

“Investors seeking near-term earnings visibility should await post-listing price discovery,” said Ashika.

Swastika Investmart, meanwhile, has assigned an ‘Avoid’ rating, citing stretched valuations. At a pre-IPO P/E of 72.19x and return on capital employed (ROCE) of 9.28 per cent, the valuation appears expensive. Peers such as Innova Captab and Gland Pharma trade at lower multiples of 32.45x and 44.71x, respectively, with stronger scale and earnings.

According to Swastika, while the company’s fundamentals and growth trajectory are solid, the current valuation does not justify the risk. The company entered export markets in FY2023 and currently supplies to Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, supported by WHO-GMP and TGA-accredited facilities.

“Investors seeking short-term or listing gains should avoid the issue. The risk-reward is unfavourable, and better opportunities exist in the pharma sector at more reasonable valuations,” it said.

Sentiment in the grey market also remains muted. According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, the unlisted shares of the company were trading at ₹392 per share, at par with the upper end of the price band of ₹372–₹392. This implies a grey market premium (GMP) of nil as of Tuesday, March 24.

Sai Parenteral’s IPO details

Sai Parenteral’s IPO is a book-built issue of ₹408.79 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 7.3 million equity shares aggregating to ₹285 crore and an offer for sale of 3.2 million equity shares worth ₹123.79 crore.

The issue is priced in the band of ₹372 to ₹392 per share, with a lot size of 38 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 38 shares and in multiples thereof.

Retail investors would need a minimum investment of ₹14,896 for one lot and up to ₹1,93,648 for 13 lots (494 shares).

The IPO will remain open for subscription until Friday, March 27, 2026. The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Monday, March 30, 2026, and shares are expected to be credited to demat accounts by Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

Sai Parenteral’s shares are slated to list on the BSE and NSE tentatively on Thursday, April 2, 2026. Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue, while Arihant Capital Markets is the sole book running lead manager. The company will not receive any proceeds from the public offering. "The Investor Selling Shareholders will be entitled to their respective portion of the proceeds of the Offer for Sale after deducting their respective proportion of Offer related expenses and relevant taxes thereon. Our Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offer for Sale and the proceeds received from the Offer for Sale will not form part of the Net Proceeds," said the company in its red herring prospectus (RHP).