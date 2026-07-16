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Home / Markets / IPO / Final call! Last day for SBI Funds Management IPO. Check preview, GMP

Final call! Last day for SBI Funds Management IPO. Check preview, GMP

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP today is ₹90, signalling a listing gain of 15.68 per cent. The highest GMP in the unofficial market stood at ₹140 at one point.

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP

SBI Funds Management IPO closes today

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 12:13 PM IST

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SBI Funds Management IPO GMP: The response for SBI Funds Management's mega initial public offering (IPO) has been promising so far amid its solid market position, strong parentage and positive analyst views. 
 
The ₹9812.9-crore share sale opened for bidding on Tuesday, July 14 and is slated to close today, July 16, making it the last day to apply for the IPO. 

SBI Funds Management IPO Subscription

At the end of the second day, SBI Funds Management IPO was booked 2.77 times. 
 
As of 11.32 AM on the final day of bidding, the offer was booked 4.73 with the non-institutional investors (NIIs) leading the charge. NII portion was booked the most at 13.18 times followed by shareholder quota at 6.15 times. The employee, retail and qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) segments garnered 3.05 times, 2.23 times and 2.36 times bids, respectively.
 

SBI Funds Management IPO GMP

The grey market trend for SBI Funds Management IPO has been encouraging with double-digit listing pop on cards for India's biggest asset manager. 

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On the third and final day of bidding, SBI Funds Management IPO grey market premium (GMP) was ₹90, signalling a listing gain of 15.68 per cent. The highest GMP in the unofficial market stood at ₹140 at one point. 

SBI Funds Management IPO Details

SBI Funds Management IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by the existing shareholders of the company - SBI and Amundi India Holding - meaning no proceeds from the share sale will be received by the company. 
 
The AMC had slashed its IPO size to ₹9,813 crore from ₹11,693 crore after raising ₹1,655 crore through a pre-IPO placement with 30 anchor investors.
 
The price band for SBI Funds Management IPO has been set at ₹545-574 apiece. The company has offered a discount of ₹54 per share to its employees. Investors can apply for the offer in lots of 26 shares.
 
In the offer, 50 per cent of the IPO size has been reserved for QIBs, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for NIIs.

Should you apply for SBI Funds Management IPO?

The brokerages have largely assigned 'Subscribe' tags to the SBI Funds Management IPO given its market leadership, sticky SIP-led retail franchise and consistent growth with best-in-class profitability. READ MORE
 
In terms of valuation, Arihant Capital said that at the upper band of ₹574, the issue is valued at a P/E of 38.1x on FY26 EPS of ₹15.06 (P/B of 19.6x), broadly in line with or at a discount to larger listed peers, supported by its dominant franchise and superior return ratios. It has a 'Subscribe for Long-Term' rating on the offer.
 
Swastika said that SBI AMC has strong RoNW of 43.02 per cent with 81.56 per cent margin profile, reflecting a highly profitable asset-light business and assigned 'Subscribe for long-term' tag on the back of scale, margins, and relative valuation comfort. 
 
Ventura, Anand Rathi, BP Equities and Nirmal Bang were among other brokerages with positive views on the IPO. 
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.

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Topics : IPO Markets SBI stock Indian stock market IPO Tracker IPO market IPO REVIEW

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 12:11 PM IST

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