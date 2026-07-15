SBI Funds Management IPO sails past full subscription; NIIs lead, QIBs lag

SBI Funds Management, India's largest asset management company (AMC) by assets under management (AUM), received a decent response from investors for its initial public offering (IPO), with the issue getting fully subscribed on the second day of bidding on Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

Valued at ₹9,812.91 crore, the issue, which opened on July 14, received bids for 16,12,41,418 shares against 12,45,63,536 shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.29 times till 12:00 PM on Wednesday, according to NSE data.

Non-institutional investors (NIIs) led the demand across investor categories, subscribing to 3 times their allocated quota. Retail individual investors (RIIs) subscribed 1.05 times, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) showed muted interest, booking only 6 per cent of their allocated quota, NSE data showed.

Analysts back SBI Funds Management IPO

Harshal Dasani, business head for PMS at INVAsset PMS, remains optimistic on the IPO. He said the company, which manages ₹12.51 lakh crore in mutual fund assets with a 15.3 per cent market share, dominates the PMS segment with a 39.7 per cent share, managing ₹16.47 lakh crore in advisory mandates, and holds ₹4.05 lakh crore in passive ETF assets.

"At 36 to 38 times FY26 earnings, the IPO is priced below the listed peer average of 42 times. The discount is defensible against the lower revenue yield of 35 basis points that reflects the passive-heavy business mix rather than any franchise weakness. The company is the natural beneficiary of the multi-year shift toward institutional and passive assets in Indian household savings, and the entry multiple leaves headroom for long-term compounding as SIP flows normalise and the active-equity mix improves. This is a franchise-quality issue at a reasonable price," Dasani said.

Brokerages, including Anand Rathi Research Team, Swastika Investmart, Arihant Capital, and Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, have maintained a positive view on the IPO, citing SBI Funds Management’s leadership position in the mutual fund industry, strong SBI-backed distribution network, robust profitability, and high operating margins. READ MORE

SBI Funds Management IPO details

The IPO comprises an entirely offer for sale (OFS) of 171 million equity shares by promoters State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi India Holding. Offered at a price band of ₹545 to ₹574 and a lot size of 26 shares, the public issue will remain open for subscription till July 16, 2026. Investors can bid for a minimum of 26 shares and in multiples thereof.

At the upper price band of ₹574 per share, retail investors will need ₹14,924 to subscribe to one lot. Investors can apply for a maximum of 13 lots, or 338 shares, requiring an investment of ₹1,94,012.

The shares are expected to be listed on the stock exchanges on July 21, 2026, subject to completion of the IPO process.