SBI to sell 1.42% stake in SBI Funds Management ahead of ₹11,693 cr IPO

The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to sell a 1.42 per cent stake in its initial public offering (IPO)-bound asset management unit, SBI Funds Management (SBIFM), for ₹1,655 crore through a pre-IPO placement. In an exchange filing late on Thursday, SBI said it had entered into share purchase agreements to sell 2.9 crore shares to 30 institutional and marquee investors at ₹574 per share, the upper end of the IPO price band. Tata AIG General Insurance, Go Digit General Insurance, 360 ONE funds, Bennett Coleman and 3P India Equity Fund are among the prominent investors participating in the stake sale.

For the financial year ended March 2026, SBIFM reported a total income of ₹4,969 crore, accounting for roughly 0.70 per cent of the wider SBI Group's top line.

SBI Funds Management, India's largest asset management company (AMC) by assets under management, has priced its IPO between ₹545 and ₹574 per share. The ₹11,693 crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) by the company's promoters, State Bank of India and Amundi India Holding. At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at ₹1.2 trillion.

SBI Funds Management is India's largest AMC by quarterly average mutual fund assets under management (QAAUM), with QAAUM of ₹12.51 trillion and a market share of 15.3 per cent as of March 31, 2026. It is also India's oldest AMC, having begun operations in June 1987 as the first mutual fund entity established outside the Unit Trust of India.

The public issue will open for subscription on July 14 and close on July 16. The mega IPO is being considered a crucial test of institutional and retail investor appetite ahead of a busy pipeline of several other big-ticket issuances.

By the end of June 2026, 27 companies had raised ₹22,572 crore through IPOs in India during the year, compared with 24 IPOs in the same period last year, which raised ₹45,375 crore.