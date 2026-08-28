Sebi gives green light to Jio Platforms IPO, six other public offers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has given the green signal to Jio Platforms' initial public offering (IPO), clearing the way for Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries' telecom arm to proceed with its fresh-issue IPO.

The offer, filed on June 19, received an observation letter from Sebi on Friday, with Kotak Mahindra Capital Company as the lead manager.

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the IPO will comprise a fresh issue of up to 270 million shares with a face value of ₹10 each. The final issue price will be determined through the book-building process.

This week, the market regulator has also given the go-ahead for the IPOs of Paras Healthcare, Pushp Brand India, M K Sons Fine Jewels, Sadbhav Futuretech, and Bharat PET, and the pre-filing of Paramotor Digital Technology.