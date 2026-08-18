Shankesh Jewellers IPO opens today: Can it add shine to your portfolio?

Shankesh Jewellers IPO: The ₹367-crore : The ₹367-crore Shankesh Jewellers ' initial public offering (IPO), which opens for bidding today, August 18, has garnered a mixed response from brokerages while its grey market trend remains weak.

Analysts hailed its strong customer relations, asset-light business model and reasonable valuations, but flagged the inventory gains-led profitability amid high gold prices.

The company is a Mumbai-based wholesaler of handcrafted gold jewellery. It has developed relationships with corporate jewellery chains and regional jewellers, and some of its clientele includes Joyalukkas India, Kalyan Jewellers PN Gadgil & Sons, and Novel Jewels (Aditya Birla Group), with established relationships that support repeat orders. The company’s repeat customers accounted for ~80 per cent of total customers in FY26.

Its portfolio comprises 22-karat and 18-karat gold jewellery across more than 30 product categories.

Should you bid for Shankesh Jewellers IPO?

The company has a high working capital requirement with a cash conversion cycle of 81 days in FY26. It has delivered Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 23.9 per cent/134.9 per cent/188.4 per cent, respectively during the FY24-FY26 period. EBITDA margin has expanded ~700 bps during this period to 9.7 per cent, which largely seems to be driven by the exponential rise in gold prices, said SBI Securities.

At the upper price band of Rs 93, Shankesh Jewellers is valued at a post-issue FY26 P/E multiple of 12.8x, which is largely at par with its industry peers.

"Since the company does not hedge its inventory currently, all the benefits of high gold prices in terms of inventory gains have contributed to the sharp profitability growth over the last two years. Hence, growth and margins are likely to moderate as the gold prices stabilize, while the benefit of interest cost saving (~Rs 14 crore) will likely support FY27 profits," the brokerage added. Therefore, it has assigned a 'Neutral' call on Shankesh Jewellers IPO and would like to track the performance of the company for a few quarters post-listing.

On the other hand, Master Capital has a 'subscribe for long-term' recommendation on the issue. Shankesh Jewellers, it said, is a leading player that can capture market share in the jewellery sector through leveraging operational capacity, supplier relationships, and existing client connections to drive growth in the jewellery sector.

"The company plans to continue to participate in exhibitions, which will help to build partnerships with existing and other jewellery businesses, expand client base, and stay updated on industry trends. Investors may consider the IPO as a potential long-term investment," it advised.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO details

The IPO is a mix of a fresh issue of ₹274.18 crore and an offer for sale of ₹93 crore. The company plans to use the funds raised via fresh share sale for repayment of debt, meeting working capital needs, and general corporate purposes.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹88 to ₹93 apiece. Investors can apply for the offer in lots of 160 shares. Shankesh Jewellers IPO will close for bidding on August 20, with the listing of shares expected on August 25.

In the grey market, shares of Shankesh Jewellers are trading at ₹95 apiece, a premium of 2.15 per cent over the upper end of the price band.

Aryaman Financial Services and Smart Horizon Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the offer, while KFin Technologies is the IPO registrar.

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