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Home / Markets / IPO / Sonaselection India IPO to open on Sep 17, price band set at ₹94-99/share

Sonaselection India IPO to open on Sep 17, price band set at ₹94-99/share

The company's maiden public offer is scheduled to open on September 17and conclude on September 21.The bidding for anchor investors will take place on September 16

IPO

Proceeds from the IPO will be used for debt payment, purchasing plant and machinery at the company's manufacturing facility. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 2:19 PM IST

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Textile company Sonaselection India Ltd on Thursday fixed a price band of Rs94-99 per equity share for its upcoming Rs 141.6-crore initial public offering.

The company's maiden public offer is scheduled to open on September 17and conclude on September 21.The bidding for anchor investors will take place on September 16.

The Bhilwara-headquartered company's IPO will comprise a fresh issue of 1.43 crore equity shares worth Rs 141.57 crore at the higher end, with no offer for sale (OFS) component,according to a statement.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used for debt payment, purchasing plant and machinery at the company's manufacturing facility and general corporate purposes.

 

Founded in 2022, Sonaselection India is an integrated fabric manufacturing and processing company, with the core operations housed at its manufacturing facility atBhilwara in Rajasthan.

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Bhilwara is widely recognised as a major hub for textile processing and manufacturing, providing the company access to skilled labour, established supply chains and textile ecosystem advantages.

In fiscal 2026, the company expanded its operations into the readymade garments segment through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sionnah Enterprises, thereby strengthening vertical integration between fabric manufacturing and downstream garment production.

Choice Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager for the public offering.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : IPOs initial public offering IPO initial public offering (IPO)

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 2:18 PM IST