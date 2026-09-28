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Home / Markets / IPO / SRIT India IPO: GMP at 25%; check review, subscription & other details

SRIT India IPO: GMP at 25%; check review, subscription & other details

SRIT India IPO GMP today is ₹33. At the prevailing premium, the shares could list at ₹163 apiece, up 25.38 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

SRIT India IPO

SRIT India IPO is entirely a fresh issue, with all proceeds slated to be received by the company.

Saloni Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

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The initial public offering (IPO) of SRIT India was off to a decent start on Monday amid a strong grey market premium (GMP). The ₹218.40-crore IPO will remain available for bidding till Wednesday, September 30.
 
SRIT India IPO is entirely a fresh issue, with all proceeds slated to be received by the company. The price band for the offer is set at ₹123 to ₹130 per share. The lot size for the offer is 115 shares, with a minimum payout of ₹14,950 needed by a retail investor at the upper end of the price band.
 
The funds raised will be used for funding capital expenditure needs towards modernisation of existing products and redevelopment, funding working capital needs, and achieving inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.
 
 
SRIT India is a Bengaluru-headquartered Information Technology and Information Technology enabled Services (IT/ITeS) solutions company providing digital solutions, custom application development and system integration services.
 
SRIT India IPO GMP today is ₹33. At the prevailing premium, the shares could list at ₹163 apiece, up 25.38 per cent over the upper end of the issue price.

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SRIT India IPO review

Swastika Investmart said that SRIT India remains well-positioned to leverage ongoing public sector digitalisation, healthcare IT integration, and smart-metering initiatives. However, sustained operational performance will depend on its ability to lower working-capital cycles and diversify away from purely government-tendered contracts post-listing, it noted while assigning a 'neutral' tag to the offer. 
 
On the valuation front, SRIT trades at a relative discount compared to e-governance and IT execution peers such as RailTel (~36x P/E) and Protean eGov Technologies (~23.5x P/E), but at a modest valuation considering its scale relative to tier-1 IT players like Mastek (~17.5x P/E).
 
However, Master Capital called the IPO suitable for long-term investors. 
 
"The company intend to continue investing in infrastructure upgrades, including modernisation of core systems, adoption and implementation of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and automation and aims to accelerate growth by strategically entering new and emerging markets," it said.
 

SRIT IPO subscription

SRIT India IPO was booked 0.32 times as of 11.45 AM on the first day of the book-building process. The issue received bids for 3.74 million shares as against 11.76 million shares on offer.
 
The non-institutional investor (NII) quota was booked 0.20 times, while the retail investor segment received 0.55 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion did not receive bids yet. Top Losers Today  | Top Gainers Today | Stock Market Crash
 
Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
  

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 12:02 PM IST