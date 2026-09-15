Tuesday, September 15, 2026 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Tata Group firms with stakes in Tata Sons rally on listing expectations

Tata Group firms with stakes in Tata Sons rally on listing expectations

Tata Group stocks rallied after the RBI rejected Tata Sons' bid to shed its core investment company status, fuelling expectations of a potential listing

Bombay house, Tata Sons

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Group companies that own stakes in Tata Sons rallied on Tuesday — a day when the broader market declined, with benchmark indices ending at a five-month low.
 
Shares of Tata Chemicals hit an upper circuit of 20 per cent, while Tata Investment Corporation gained over 10 per cent, ending at Rs 718.30 apiece.
 
The rally comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected Tata Sons’ bid to shed its core investment company (CIC) status — which may require the conglomerate’s holding entity to get listed.
 
However, legal experts indicate that the conglomerate may challenge the RBI’s refusal, which could potentially cloud the timelines or possibility of a listing in the near term.
 
 
Experts noted that the shares rallied on expectations of value unlocking with the listing.

Also Read

RBI

RBI files caveat after rejecting Tata Sons bid to avoid market listing

Air India

Air India board meets to discuss new CEO's salary structure, other matters

Tata, Tata Group

Tata Sons listing eyed: Tata group stocks zoom up to 20%; check top gainers

Afcons Infra share price

Shapoorji Pallonji Group stocks zoom 20% as RBI asks Tata Sons to list

bombay house tata

Tata Sons' listing: Charter changes, disclosure scrutiny and OFS in focus

 
“The development triggered a sharp rally across listed Tata entities as investors anticipated potential value unlocking, although the listing process could remain prolonged,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
 
Shares of some other companies of the group also gained, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surging by over 2 per cent, while shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Steel pared their intraday gains.
 
Tata Trusts, led by Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, is the largest shareholder of Tata Sons with a 66 per cent stake. The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group holds roughly 18.4 per cent and has long pushed for a listing.
 
Shares of companies of the SP Group also ended positively on Tuesday, with Afcons Infrastructure ending up nearly 3.5 per cent.
 
The Tata Sons board is scheduled to meet on September 17 — the first time since Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s announcement that he would not offer himself for a third term.
 
The board is expected to discuss issues related to leadership and the listing of the holding company.
 

More From This Section

NSE, National Stock Exchange

NSE IPO draws 'unexpectedly large' demand, anchor book tops ₹6,000 cr: CEO

IPO listing

Glass Wall, Kanohar eye 25-35% listing pop; Prasol Chem may see weak debut

NSE IPO: Beyond the hype, 10 strengths and 10 risks to consider

NSE IPO: Beyond the hype, 10 strengths and 10 risks to consider

IPO

August IPOs strike gold as listing gains top 100%, investor base expands

Pranav Constructions IPO listing

Pranav Constructions IPO set for debut after 120x subscription; GMP at 36%

Topics : Tata Sons Tata group listing

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookDelhi traffic advisoryNSE IPOTata group stocksIndia vs Afghanistan 2nd T20IPranav Constructions IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 5:19 PM IST