Tata Group firms with stakes in Tata Sons rally on listing expectations

Tata Group companies that own stakes in Tata Sons rallied on Tuesday — a day when the broader market declined, with benchmark indices ending at a five-month low.

Shares of Tata Chemicals hit an upper circuit of 20 per cent, while Tata Investment Corporation gained over 10 per cent, ending at Rs 718.30 apiece.

The rally comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected Tata Sons’ bid to shed its core investment company (CIC) status — which may require the conglomerate’s holding entity to get listed.

However, legal experts indicate that the conglomerate may challenge the RBI’s refusal, which could potentially cloud the timelines or possibility of a listing in the near term.

Experts noted that the shares rallied on expectations of value unlocking with the listing.

“The development triggered a sharp rally across listed Tata entities as investors anticipated potential value unlocking, although the listing process could remain prolonged,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of research, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Shares of some other companies of the group also gained, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surging by over 2 per cent, while shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Steel pared their intraday gains.

Tata Trusts, led by Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, is the largest shareholder of Tata Sons with a 66 per cent stake. The Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group holds roughly 18.4 per cent and has long pushed for a listing.

Shares of companies of the SP Group also ended positively on Tuesday, with Afcons Infrastructure ending up nearly 3.5 per cent.

The Tata Sons board is scheduled to meet on September 17 — the first time since Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s announcement that he would not offer himself for a third term.

The board is expected to discuss issues related to leadership and the listing of the holding company.