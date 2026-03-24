Tuesday, March 24, 2026 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Temasek-backed Manipal Health files $1bn IPO, eyes largest hospital listing

Temasek-backed Manipal Health files $1bn IPO, eyes largest hospital listing

The share sale will include an offer by existing investors to sell as many as 43.23 million shares, representing a 3.66 per cent stake, alongside a fresh issue of shares worth ₹8,000 crore

Manipal Health Enterprises

Manipal, part of a conglomerate with interests spanning healthcare, education and insurance, operates more than 49 hospitals with 10,600 beds

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Rajesh Mascarenhas
 
Manipal Health Enterprises Pvt. has filed draft papers for an initial public offering, setting the stage for what could be India’s largest listing by a hospital operator. 
The share sale will include an offer by existing investors to sell as many as 43.23 million shares, representing a 3.66 per cent stake, alongside a fresh issue of shares worth ₹8,000 crore ($852 million), according to the filing.
 
The company is seeking to raise as much as $1 billion and is targeting a valuation of up to $13 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Manipal Hospitals may consider a pre-IPO placement of shares worth as much as ₹1,600 crore, according to the prospectus.
 
 
Existing shareholders participating in the secondary share sale include TPG, Temasek, Ammar Sdn. Bhd., Novo Holdings Invest Asia, Phoenix Bear Investments LLC, Seventy Second Investment Company LLC and Manipal Education and Medical Group India Pvt. Ltd.

Also Read

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex near day's high, jumps 1,700 pts; Nifty above 23,000; bank, IT stocks rise

initial public offering, IPO

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPO opens today: Analysts split; should you bid?

Sai Parenteral’s IPO

Sai Parenteral's IPO gets mixed reviews; does it merit your investment?

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

XED Institute may extend IPO subscription period amid weak demand

Sebi

Sebi amends norms to make IPO disclosures accessible, investor-friendly

 
The Bengaluru-based hospital chain is working with advisers, including Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Axis Bank Ltd., and the local units of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co.,  Jefferies Financial Group Inc. UBS Securities and DBS Bank Ltd. on the potential offering.
 
Backed by Singapore state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte., Manipal could become India’s most valuable healthcare operator after the listing, highlighting growing investor appetite for industry in the country. The company has expanded rapidly through acquisitions, most recently adding Sahyadri Hospitals Pvt.
 
Its IPO would add to a growing number of deals in Asia’s health-care industry, including an offering by Malaysia’s Sunway Healthcare Bhd., which raised 2.86 billion ringgit ($731 million). Other Asian companies in the industry planning share sales include Aier Eye Hospital Group Co., China’s biggest chain of eye hospitals, and India’s General Atlantic-backed ASG Hospital Pvt. Medline Inc., which manufactures and distributes medical supplies, last year went public in a $7.2 billion US IPO, the world’s largest in 2025.
 
Manipal, part of a conglomerate with interests spanning healthcare, education and insurance, operates more than 49 hospitals with 10,600 beds, according to its website.
 
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. is currently India’s most valuable hospital chain, with a market capitalization of about $9.9 billion. The most recent major hospital IPO in India was Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Ltd.’s $350 million offering last year.

More From This Section

street sign

Street signs: IPOs brave uncertainty & premiums muted, Nifty nears supportpremium

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

EPC player Trenzet Infra files papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

Power infrastructure firm Polite Powertech files draft IPO papers with Sebi

L to R Sudip Dasgupta, CFO, CMPDI, Chaudhari Shivraj Singh, Chairman -cum-Managing Director, Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited and Mukesh Agarwal, Director, Coal India during the IPO Press Conference in Mumbai on Monday 16th March, 20

Central Mine Planning IPO opens: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

ipo market listing share market

IPO Calendar: Primary market heats up; Powerica, Sai Parenteral's to open

Topics : IPO Manipal hospitals Manipal healthcare Temasek Temasek Holdings IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayPM Modi in Lok SabhaGold and Silver Rate TodayAmir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPOSai Parenterals IPO Dividend Stocks TodayApple WWDC 2026 AnnouncedOnePlus 15T SpecsPersonal Finance