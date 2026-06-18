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Home / Markets / IPO / Turtlemint raises ₹397.2 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Turtlemint raises ₹397.2 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The insurtech company attracted several domestic and global investors ahead of its ₹883-crore initial public offering, which opens on June 19

initial public offering, IPO

Representative image from file.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 10:06 PM IST

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Insurtech firm Turtlemint Fintech Solutions Limited has raised ₹397.20 crore at the upper end of the price band of ₹152 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 per equity share (including a share premium of ₹151 per equity share) from anchor investors.
 
Some of the marquee investors include ICICI Prudential Equity & Debt Fund, Mirae Asset Multicap Fund, Mirae Asset Aggressive Hybrid Fund, Border to Coast Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Amansa Holdings Private Limited, BNP Paribas Financial Markets – ODI, Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund, Bank of India Mid & Small Cap Equity & Debt Fund, Bajaj Life Insurance Limited, Societe Generale – ODI, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited and Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, among others.
 
 
Out of the total allocation of 26.13 million equity shares to the anchor investors, 11.11 million equity shares (42.50 per cent of the total allocation to anchor investors) were allocated to seven domestic mutual funds through 12 schemes.
 
The company plans to raise ₹883 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), which includes an offer for sale (OFS) component worth ₹221 crore. The issue opens on Friday, June 19, 2026.
 
ICICI Securities Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, JM Financial Limited and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
 

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 10:05 PM IST

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