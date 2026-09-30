Wadhwa Group starts IPO process via confidential filing with Sebi

Mumbai-based real estate developer WadhwaGroup Holdings, the holding company of The Wadhwa Group, has initiated the process for an initial public offering (IPO) through the confidential route by prefiling its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the company said in a public announcement.

So far, the group’s completed, ongoing and future developments span approximately 45 million square feet (msf), with a presence across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The real estate developer has more than 250 projects across residential, commercial and township developments.

The prefiling, the company said, marks a significant step in the group’s proposed transition to the public markets. Further details on the proposed IPO are not yet available in the public domain.

The company added that it has built a customer base of more than 35,000 customers and has over 150 multinational corporations among its clientele, with Wadhwa Wise City in Panvel being one of its flagship developments.

The development comes at a time when India’s real estate sector has seen record capital inflows of nearly $9.5 billion in the third quarter of 2026, according to CBRE data released earlier this week.

Total capital inflows into the sector during the first nine months of 2026 touched $18.6 billion, well above the $14.2 billion received during the whole of 2025.

Foreign investors also made a strong comeback in the third quarter, accounting for 59 per cent of total inflows.

Experts said the data strengthened the case for unlisted real estate companies to potentially unlock value by tapping the capital markets.

“India’s real estate investment landscape continues to strengthen, with investors deploying capital across both established and emerging asset classes. Global and domestic investors are showing clear intent to grow their portfolios in the country,” said Gaurav Kumar, managing director and co-head, capital markets (India), at CBRE.