Quick commerce (qcom) player Zepto's initial public offering (IPO) is on track, with Norway's sovereign wealth fund Norges and domestic financial services firm Motilal Oswal likely to cover about 40-45 per cent of the company's anchor book, according to people familiar with the matter.

The anchor book is almost fully subscribed, with the issue also attracting strong interest from domestic institutional investors, bankers and other investors, the sources added.

Foreign investors in the company have indicated interest at a pre-money valuation of around $4.5 billion. The qcom company, however, is targeting an estimated valuation of about $5.1 billion. Notably, the $5.1 billion valuation is 27.1 per cent lower than the company's earlier valuation of $7 billion.