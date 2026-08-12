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Home / Markets / IPO / Zetwerk planning to file IPO papers publicly, eyes raising up to $400 mn

Zetwerk planning to file IPO papers publicly, eyes raising up to $400 mn

The Bengaluru-based company, which confidentially filed for an IPO in March, may submit updated paperwork this week and is likely to begin investor meetings this month

Zetwerk, NSE, IPO filing

Zetwerk would join a growing list of companies tapping India’s buoyant IPO market, where firms have raised about $7 billion so far this year | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 2:57 PM IST

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By Rajesh Mascarenhas
 
Zetwerk Pvt., an Indian contract manufacturer, is preparing to publicly file for an initial public offering that could raise as much as $400 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
The Bengaluru-based company, which confidentially filed for an IPO in March, may submit updated paperwork this week and is likely to begin investor meetings this month, targeting a launch as early as September, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. 
 
Zetwerk is working with Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., JM Financial Services Ltd., Avendus Capital Pvt. and the Indian units of HSBC Holdings Plc, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to manage the share sale, the people said.
 
 
Deliberations are ongoing and details including the size and timing of the offering could change, they said. Representatives for Zetwerk and the banks didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

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Zetwerk last month received feedback from the regulator on the draft documents it filed in March. Under Indian rules, companies using the confidential filing route are required to make their paperwork public at least 21 days before launching an offering.
 
Zetwerk would join a growing list of companies tapping India’s buoyant IPO market, where firms have raised about $7 billion so far this year. That follows a record $22 billion raised in 2025, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
 
The company makes diversified industrial products for sectors including utilities, renewable energy, consumer electronics and artificial-intelligence infrastructure in India and overseas, according to its website.  

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Topics : initial public offerings IPOs initial public offerings initial public offering IPO initial public offering (IPO)

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 2:56 PM IST