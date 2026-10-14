Wednesday, October 14, 2026 | 10:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Zetwerk raises ₹2,251 crore from anchor investors ahead of ₹5,012-cr IPO

Zetwerk raises ₹2,251 crore from anchor investors ahead of ₹5,012-cr IPO

The company allotted 14.91 crore equity shares to 99 funds at ₹151 apiece, the upper end of the price band, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website

Zetwerk

Representative image from file.

PTI New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Ltd on Wednesday raised ₹2,251.23 crore from anchor investors, including BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and Nomura, a day before the opening of its ₹5,012-crore initial public offering (IPO). 
The company allotted 14.91 crore equity shares to 99 funds at ₹151 apiece, the upper end of the price band, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website. 
Apart from BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and Nomura, the anchor book saw participation from global investors, including Capital Group and First Sentier Investors, along with sovereign wealth funds such as Norway's Government Pension Fund Global and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). 
Domestic mutual funds, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, also participated in the anchor allocation. Several insurance companies, including SBI Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, were among the investors. 
 
The company's IPO will open for public subscription on October 15 and close on October 19, with a price band of ₹143-151 per share. 

Also Read

IPO

Peak XV, Accel-backed Zetwerk seeks $2.6 billion valuation in India IPO

ipo, initial public offering

Fusion CX fixes IPO price band at ₹275-289 per share, issue size at ₹702 cr

IPO

FirstCry-backed Swara Baby Products gets Sebi nod for ₹1,000 crore IPO

ipo, initial public offering

SME IPOs sink, while mainboard listings deliver stronger returns

Sebi, IPO proceeds, QIP proceeds, monitoring agency, primary market, capital markets regulation

Anarock Property Consultants files DRHP to raise ₹1,000 cr via IPO

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth ₹2,830 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 14.45 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. At the upper end of the price band, the OFS is valued at around ₹2,182 crore, taking the total issue size to approximately ₹5,012 crore. 
Promoters Amrit Pratik Acharya and Srinath Ramakkrushnan, along with promoter group entity Creovate Innovation, are among the shareholders selling shares in the OFS. Investors Peak XV, Accel, Lightspeed and Kae Capital are also participating in the offer. 
Zetwerk plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to repay debt of the company and its subsidiaries, fund unidentified acquisitions and meet general corporate purposes. 
Founded in 2018, Zetwerk was started by Amrit Pratik Acharya, Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Vishal Chaudhary, Ankit Fatehpuria and Rahul Sharma. Its operations span renewable energy, electronics, aerospace, defence, AI infrastructure, oil and gas, and industrial automation. 
The company is backed by investors including Khosla Ventures, Baillie Gifford, Rakesh Gangwal, Accel, Peak XV and Lightspeed. 
Zetwerk has 26 owned manufacturing facilities across India, the US, Germany and Spain, and works with third-party suppliers across multiple countries. 
Its customers include Siemens Gamesa, Acer India, CG Power, NTPC Renewable Energy, L&T MHI Power Boiler, DRDO, the Indian Air Force and Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. 
The company operates two key businesses -- Manufacturing Business and Ecosystem Business, branded Terra91. It discontinued its civil infrastructure business in FY26 as part of a strategic realignment. 
The shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE on October 23.

More From This Section

Reliance Jio, Jio, Jio IPO

Jio Platforms announces IPO subscription window from October 21 to 23

SEBI

Sebi extends relaxation to revise fresh issue size till March 2027

HD Fire Protect IPO review: Brokerages bullish on long-term prospects

HD Fire Protect IPO review: Brokerages bullish on long-term prospects

Initial public offerings (IPOs)

IPO rush continues: Jio, Zetwerk among cos set to tap primary market in Oct

GIFT city, sebi

Tryfacta GIFT City IPO faces tough scrutiny over legal history in USpremium

Topics : initial public offering (IPO) initial public offerings

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBigg Boss 20Stocks to buy todayQ2 Results TodayTech Mahindra Q2 previewGold SIlver Rate TodayCJI Protest NewsTamil Nadu Board Exam Time Table 2027PM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 10:00 PM IST