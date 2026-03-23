Antique reaffirms 'Buy' on Kirloskar Pneumatic, sees 25% upside; here's why

Brokerage firm Antique Stock Broking continues to maintain a bullish stance on Kirloskar Pneumatic , reaffirming its Buy rating on the stock. The brokerage highlighted that the company, one of the oldest players in India’s compressor market, stands to benefit significantly from the upcoming surge in orders driven by the city gas distribution (CGD) network rollout, where it commands a market share exceeding 50 per cent.

Incrementally, Antique noted that Kirloskar Pneumatic has addressed gaps in its product portfolio by venturing into rotary screw compressors, hydrogen compression, biogas compression, and the commercial air-conditioning segment. These expansions not only widen the company’s addressable market but also create new revenue streams expected to drive earnings growth in the medium to long term.

Amit Shah, Dhirendra Tiwari, and Rahulkumar Mishra of Antique estimate that KKPC can deliver a 16 per cent earnings CAGR over FY25–28E. Accordingly, the brokerage retains its Buy rating with an unchanged target price of ₹1,312, which, at 26x FY28 EPS, implies an upside of 24.59 per cent from the current market price of ₹1,053 per share.

Topline, margin guidance retained; execution of two large packages underway

The brokerage further highlighted that the company has retained its FY26 topline/EBIT margin guidance of ₹1,800–1,850 crore/20 per cent, respectively.

“With 9MFY26 revenue at ₹1,100 crore, Q4FY26 asking run-rate stands at ₹700 crore. With a strong order book position of ₹1940 crore and strong execution capabilities (dispatch of two large packages to key petrochemical customers, likely valued at ₹150–180 crore, are under execution which earlier got deferred in Q3FY26), management is optimistic of achieving its FY26 topline target,” said the brokerage in its report.

READ | Tata Steel set to gain from India growth, lower global costs outlook The management, it said, is confident of attaining healthy growth momentum in FY27 as new product lines (Zephyros C and centrifugal compressors) scale up and demand improves.

Precision Engineering Division

KKPC has established a Precision Engineering Division (PED) as a new vertical encompassing the entire transmission business — gears and pinions — targeting railways and defence as key sectors. “Having secured large orders and obtained all requisite end-user approvals, the segment is expected to contribute 20 per cent of total sales (₹400 crore) by FY27. With only L&T and Godrej as comparable peers, KKPC is well-positioned to capture a meaningful share in this space,” said Antique.

Zephyros-C system – leveraging PLI approval

According to Antique, under its PLI mandate, KKPC has committed ₹300 crore in capex for its commercial refrigeration vertical, targeting portfolio readiness by FY28. The Zephyros-C system targets a market estimated at ₹3,000–5,000 crore, with near-term focus on smaller projects, with ammonia as a key differentiator over conventional refrigerants owing to its cost, energy efficiency and environmental benefits.

The company plans to initially sell 100 units, scaling to 300 packages (₹50–60 crore) in the medium term, with installation gradually transitioning to third-party players. “Encouragingly, alpha tests of these systems installed within company premises have delivered above-expectation performance, reinforcing confidence in its commercial readiness,” said Antique.

Tezcatlipoca compressors gaining ground

KKPC’s Tezcatlipoca compressor portfolio is gaining traction domestically, with its 2,100-8,000 CFM range addressing 80 per cent of the total market — a bandwidth the company intends to consolidate within over the next 1–2 years. “On the dry screw front, KKPC’s 800 CFM compressors — among the smallest globally — cater primarily to coal-based thermal power plants, and with India still a net importer in this segment, the company is well-positioned to capitalise on the import substitution opportunity,” said the brokerage.

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)

=============================================================