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Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Domestic mutual funds buy banking stocks as FPIs exit in March selloff

Domestic mutual funds buy banking stocks as FPIs exit in March selloff

Domestic mutual funds invested heavily in banking stocks in March, offsetting record foreign outflows as market sentiment weakened amid global geopolitical tensions

mutual fund

FPIs sold equities worth ₹1.12 trillion in March—their highest monthly outflow on record

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 11:33 AM IST

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Domestic mutual funds (MFs) aggressively accumulated blue-chip banking stocks in March, stepping in as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) executed a record selloff. According to an analysis by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, all of the top five stock purchases by MFs during the month were from the banking pack. 
MFs deployed a cumulative ₹34,800 crore into these names, led by a ₹15,800 crore net purchase in HDFC Bank, followed by ₹6,800 crore in ICICI Bank. The buying came even as FPIs pulled out nearly ₹60,000 crore from financial stocks, amid a broader risk-off sentiment triggered by geopolitical tensions in West Asia. 
 
Overall, FPIs sold equities worth ₹1.12 trillion in March—their highest monthly outflow on record. In contrast, domestic MFs infused nearly ₹90,000 crore into equities, marking their second-highest monthly purchase. 
Apart from banks, stocks such as Shriram Finance, Reliance Industries, Infosys and Larsen & Toubro also featured among the most-bought names. On the selling side, MFs trimmed exposure to Power Grid Corporation of India, Grasim Industries and Apollo Hospitals. 
  The benchmark Nifty declined 11 per cent during the month, marking its steepest fall in six years. The Bank Nifty index underperformed with a 17 per cent decline. So far this month, the Bank Nifty index has rebounded more than 10 per cent.
 
Equity-oriented MF schemes saw a sharp rise in fresh investments in March with net inflows reaching an eight-month high of ₹40,450 crore. 
 

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Topics : Mutual Funds Market Lens Mutual funds MFs Mutual funds investors FPIs Banking stocks Banking sector

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 11:28 AM IST

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