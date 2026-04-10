Equity MF inflows jump 56% to 8-month high of ₹40,450 crore in March
Flows into large-cap funds rose 42 per cent month-on-month to ₹2,998 crore while those into mid-caps funds jumped to a record ₹6,064 crore
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Inflows into Indian equity mutual funds rose 56 per cent to an eight-month high of ₹40,450 crore ($4.36 billion) in March, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed on Friday.
Flows into large-cap funds rose 42 per cent month-on-month to ₹2,998 crore while those into mid-caps funds jumped to a record ₹6,064 crore.
Flows into small-cap funds rose 61 per cent to ₹6,264 crore, while so-called systematic investment plan contributions rose 7.5 per cent to a record high of ₹32,087 crore, the data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 10 2026 | 12:56 PM IST