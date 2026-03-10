Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 01:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Equity MF inflows rise 8% to ₹25,978 cr in Feb on India-US trade optimism

Equity MF inflows rise 8% to ₹25,978 cr in Feb on India-US trade optimism

Within equity schemes, flexi-cap funds attracted the highest net inflow of ₹6,924.65 crore, followed by mid-cap funds at ₹4,003 crore and small-cap funds at ₹3,881 crore

This positive inflow in equities could be driven by the India-US trade deal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 1:46 PM IST

Equity mutual funds attracted net inflows of ₹25,978 crore in February, marking an 8 per cent rise from the previous month amid the India-US trade deal, according to data released by industry body Amfi on Tuesday.

This lifted the industry's Assets Under Management (AUM) to ₹82 trillion in February from ₹81 trillion in January.

This positive inflow in equities could be driven by the India-US trade deal, Venkat N Chalasani, CEO of Amfi, said.

"There could be some volatility in this month due to escalating Middle East conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, but India's growth story will continue in the long-term," he added.

 

Going by the data, equity inflows rose to ₹25,978 crore in February, higher than the ₹24,028 crore seen in the preceding month.

Within equity schemes, flexi-cap funds attracted the highest net inflow of ₹6,924.65 crore, followed by mid-cap funds at ₹4,003 crore and small-cap funds at ₹3,881 crore.

Sectoral and thematic funds also saw inflows of ₹2,987 crore, while large-cap funds saw net additions of ₹2,112 crore. However, ELSS funds recorded a net outflow of ₹650 crore, suggesting some profit booking or reduced tax-saving investments during the period.

Overall, the industry recorded net inflows of ₹94,530 crore during the month, lower than the ₹1.56 trillion registered in January.

Meanwhile, gold exchange-traded funds saw inflows of ₹5,255 crore in February, compared to ₹24,040 crore in January and ₹11,647 crore in December.

Debt mutual funds recorded net inflows of ₹42,106 crore during the month under review, down from ₹74,827 crore in January.

