Equity mutual funds inflow surges 31% to ₹38,306 crore in September
The inflow was higher than ₹29,329 crore recorded in August, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Monday
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Equity mutual fund schemes attracted a net inflow of ₹38,306 crore in September, rising 31 per cent from the preceding month, driven by strong investor interest in mid-cap and small-cap funds despite underperformance in the equity market.
The inflow was higher than ₹29,329 crore recorded in August, according to data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Monday.
Among equity categories, small-cap funds attracted the highest net inflow of ₹9,039 crore, followed by mid-cap funds at ₹7,835 crore. Large-cap funds, meanwhile, saw net inflows of ₹860 crore during the month.
" Equity inflows jumped sharply in a month when markets were under pressure. Much of that reflects the lasting faith Indian investors have in equities as one of the best long-term routes to wealth creation. Part of it may also have come from money leaving debt and hybrid funds," Nirav Karkera, Head of Research and Fund Manager, W by Groww, said.
In contrast, debt mutual fund schemes witnessed a net outflow of ₹1.83 trillion in September, significantly higher than the outflow of ₹8,127 crore recorded in August.
Consequently, the mutual fund industry reported an overall net outflow of ₹1.33 trillion during the month, compared with a net inflow of ₹41,353 crore in August.
The industry's total assets under management (AUM) declined to ₹82.64 trillion at the end of September from ₹87.07 trillion at August-end.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 2:02 PM IST