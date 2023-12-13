Financial sector stocks, new listings take centerstage in November for MFs

Financial sector stocks were at the centre of mutual funds' portfolio management exercise in November. While Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top buys, the list of most sold stocks featured HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Axis Bank, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research's latest report.
The equity market witnessed a sharp rally last month. While the benchmark Nifty50 rose by 5.5 per cent, the most since July 2022, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced by 4.9 per cent, the most since October 2022.
At an aggregate level, most top mutual funds saw a decline in their banking sector exposure in November. The average exposure of the top 12 MFs in banks stood at 16.75 per cent. In comparison, banking sector weightage in Nifty200 stood at 23.97 per cent.
Apart from financials, the top buy list is dominated by new listings. Tata Technologies and IREDA were among the top buys with an investment of Rs 1,120 and Rs 760 crore, respectively. TVS Motor, Bharti Airtel and Infosys were among the most sold non-bank stocks in November.