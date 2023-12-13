Sensex (0.05%)
Financial sector stocks, new listings take centerstage in November for MFs

The equity market witnessed a sharp rally last month. The benchmark Nifty50 rose by 5.5 per cent, the most since July 2022

mutual fund

Abhishek Kumar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
Financial sector stocks were at the centre of mutual funds' portfolio management exercise in November. While Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top buys, the list of most sold stocks featured HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Axis Bank, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research's latest report.

The equity market witnessed a sharp rally last month. While the benchmark Nifty50 rose by 5.5 per cent, the most since July 2022, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced by 4.9 per cent, the most since October 2022.
At an aggregate level, most top mutual funds saw a decline in their banking sector exposure in November. The average exposure of the top 12 MFs in banks stood at 16.75 per cent. In comparison, banking sector weightage in Nifty200 stood at 23.97 per cent.

Apart from financials, the top buy list is dominated by new listings. Tata Technologies and IREDA were among the top buys with an investment of Rs 1,120 and Rs 760 crore, respectively. TVS Motor, Bharti Airtel and Infosys were among the most sold non-bank stocks in November.

Bulking up: Financials, fresh listings top MF buying list
Most bought stocks
  Shares added* (in mn) Change in holding (in Rs crore)
Bajaj Finance 5.8 4110
Kotak Mahindra Bank 8.1 1420
Tata Technologies 8.5 1120
Petronet LNG 50.3 1020
IREDA 116.9 760
Power Grip Corp 32.2 670
Aurobindo Pharma 5.8 610


Most sold stocks
  Shares sold* (in mn) Change in holding (in Rs crore)
HDFC Bank 30.1 4690
TVS Motor 13.3 2470
SBI 38.1 2150
Bharti Airtel 19.5 1980
Infosys 12.3 1790
Axis Bank 15.1 1620
NTPC 56.9 1490
     
 
Source: Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research

Topics : Banking sector financial sector Mutual Funds equity market Tata Technologies IREDA

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 6:21 PM IST

