Financial sector stocks, new listings take centerstage in November for MFs

The equity market witnessed a sharp rally last month. While the benchmark Nifty50 rose by 5.5 per cent, the most since July 2022, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced by 4.9 per cent, the most since October 2022.

At an aggregate level, most top mutual funds saw a decline in their banking sector exposure in November. The average exposure of the top 12 MFs in banks stood at 16.75 per cent. In comparison, banking sector weightage in Nifty200 stood at 23.97 per cent.