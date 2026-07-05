Fund Pick: Franklin India Money Market Fund stands out in money markets

Assets under management (AUM) of the fund increased nearly four-fold in three years to ₹3,959 crore at March-end, 2026, from ₹999 crore at March-end, 2023.

The fund has been managed by Rahul Goswami since October 2023, Chandni Gupta since April 2024 and Rohan Maru since October 2024.

Its investment objective is to generate a reasonable income with a high level of liquidity through a portfolio invested predominantly in money market instruments.

Trailing returns

The fund outperformed the benchmark (CRISIL Money Market A-I Index) over the one-year, two-year, three-year, five-year, seven-year and 10-year trailing periods. It also outperformed its peers (funds ranked in the CMFR’s money market fund category in March 2026) over the one-year, two-year, three-year, five-year, seven-year and 10-year trailing periods.

To put it into perspective, ₹10,000 invested in the fund on February 11, 2002, would have grown to ₹53,509 on July 02, 2026, at an annualised rate of 7.12 per cent. An investment of the same value in the category and the benchmark would have grown to ₹49,586 (6.78 per cent) and ₹50,261 (6.84 per cent), respectively.

Duration management

Over the past 12 months, as yields on government securities (G-secs) rose, the fund decreased its modified duration from 0.59 year in June 2025 to 0.41 year in May 2026. The modified duration for the money market fund category decreased from 0.61 year to 0.56 year.

Portfolio analysis

The fund has predominantly allocated its assets to money market securities, including certificates of deposit and commercial papers, with exposure averaging 84.69 per cent over the past 12 months. Its allocations to treasury bills (T-bills) and G-secs averaged 8.81 per cent and 1.18 per cent, respectively, while exposure to cash and others averaged 5.31 per cent over the period. The category’s allocation was 85.62 per cent to money market securities, 8.91 per cent to T-bills, 3.54 per cent to G-secs and 1.93 per cent to cash and others.