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Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / HDFC Bank sell-off wipes out ₹50,000 crore from mutual fund assets

HDFC Bank sell-off wipes out ₹50,000 crore from mutual fund assets

HDFC Bank's sharp fall has eroded Rs 50,000 crore from mutual fund portfolios, with high exposure across schemes limiting fund managers' ability to deploy fresh capital

HDFC Bank, HDFC

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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The sharp slide in HDFC Bank is weighing heavily on mutual fund (MF) portfolios, as the stock features among the top three holdings across many schemes. The bank's 16.4 per cent decline so far this month has translated into an estimated Rs 50,000 crore erosion in MF investor wealth.
 
At an aggregate level, HDFC Bank remains the single-largest holding for mutual funds. As of end-February, MFs held shares worth Rs 3.2 trillion across active and passive schemes. Nearly 50 active equity and hybrid schemes had over 9 per cent of their corpus invested in the stock as of February 27, making them the most exposed to the ongoing sell-off.
 
 
Experts note that the stock's already high exposure limits fund managers’ ability to deploy additional capital at lower levels. Under current regulations, active MF schemes — barring thematic funds — cannot allocate more than 10 per cent to a single stock.
 
In absolute terms, Parag Parikh Flexicap Fund, HDFC Flexicap Fund, and ICICI Prudential Large Cap Fund had the highest exposure, with combined investments of Rs 24,750 crore in HDFC Bank as of February.
 
The stock, already under pressure amid geopolitical tensions linked to the US-Iran conflict, has declined sharply over the past three sessions following the abrupt resignation of part-time chairman Atanu Chakraborty. Overseas investors also hold significant exposure to the stock and tend to pare positions during risk-off phases.

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Topics : HDFC Bank Mutual Funds equity

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

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